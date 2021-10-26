Jumping Off A Swing

For our prompt of “Chain” today, my mind leapt to swings on a playground and then to leaping out of those swings when I was a kid. It was certainly fun to swing back and forth and see just how high I could go, but the dismount was the real thrill ride. I don’t remember being particularly graceful when I jumped, and imagine it was more a wild jumble of arms and legs flailing in the air while laughing hysterically. While I was never terribly high in the air at the time, there was a bit of danger to the whole thing that made it all feel so exciting. As an adult, I have to stop myself from a tendency to always play it safe. So, I try to keep a bit of that feeling of fearless recklessness alive in everything I do. I never want to be so sure of what will happen next that I forget to just take a flying leap every once in awhile. Sometimes, the most creative things happen with just a little jump into the unknown.



Lately, I’ve been doodling away and trying to practice drawing various objects and using different techniques. Many of my doodles are now digital drawings on my iPad pro with an Apple pencil. I’m working on lines a bit more rather than always moving right to color. Mostly playing around and seeing what happens. I find myself worrying less about the outcome and just experimenting more that way. But, I adore watercolor most so I can’t let a week go by without splashing around some traditional paint and sharing it here! I showed this doodle to Philippe and his response was just “Weeeeeeee!” which was exactly the reaction I wanted. I’m not sure anything about the perspective is particularly accurate, but I just wanted to evoke that feeling of being a kid again. That wonderful sense of “Weeeeeeee!” that can easily get lost in all of the stress of work deadlines and those other adult responsibilities.

As we move closer to Halloween, the first of three autumn holidays has almost past. The month is zooming by quicker than I’d like and so I’m really going to let my inner child rule the roost in these last few days and play as much as I can. Whether it’s by doodling something crazy, playing games, or watching fun spooky shows on television, I’m going to focus on just having a blast. Philippe and I have been spending the evenings cuddled up on the couch with our dog Phineas and it’s been a lovely time indeed. These moments don’t last as long as they should, but that’s what makes them so special. And even though I adore the beauty of routine, I also try to give myself permission to leap to whatever next new thing I might be compelled to do. As much as I love being comfortable, that place just outside my comfort zone remains infinitely fascinating to me. So, I’ll continue to enjoy the warmth of the known while eagerly exploring those things you can only really experience by jumping off a swing.

