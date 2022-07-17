Jumping Through The Air

For Day 17 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Aerodynamic” I made a floppy-eared beagle jumping up for a frisbee. While frisbees do rely on aerodynamic lift, beagles seem to be flying as well thanks to their cute and floppy airplane ears. My own pup Elliott has much shorter ears, but they’re still quite floppy. I hope they never change as it makes him look like a permanent puppy. We wanted to play a game of frisbee with him this afternoon, but realized we’d left ours at a friend’s house. So, we simply played a game of ball and then threw whatever sticks we could find on the ground instead. Elliott would retrieve the sticks we threw until he grew bored and we kept having to find new sticks to entertain him. It was fun, but the day was still very warm so we tried to hide in the shade of trees most of the time while Elliott used the sticks to make a little pyre that it looked as if he was fashioning a campfire.



We wouldn’t be able to light a campfire, even in the evening, as it’s just too warm and humid here now. This is the time of year that I just hope I can sail through August and September and make it to autumn without melting entirely. Elliott didn’t seem to mind the heat, but he can’t play quite as long as he’d like before getting too tired. We know when he’s tiring out, because instead of sticks he’ll start ripping grass out of the ground with his teeth to express his frustration. It’s like he’s mad at his own little body for crapping out on him before he was mentally ready to stop. I actually feel the same way many times these days, so I can totally relate. Though, I usually just head indoors and enjoy a little bit of sketching and painting time to relieve my frustrations. It always works like a charm. Whenever I get a chance to make some lines form an image and splash some color on top, then I’m a very happy man.

Philippe and I decided to go out to lunch today because he was craving Japanese food after watching something on YouTube. It was delicious, but we were over-served with regard to proportions and lacked all of the will power needed to stop when we were full. So, we came home feeling happy, yet bloated, and have spent the afternoon recuperating while drinking some fizzy water. I doubt we’ll have much for dinner this evening, but part of me wants to just have some popcorn and watch a movie. Popcorn is one of those foods that doesn’t really require hunger to enjoy. It’s always delicious. And, we’ll likely take Elliott our for one last little walk this evening to close out the weekend. Though we didn’t do much of note this weekend, it was still a really fun one. Sometimes, you don’t have to do much more than simply feel a bit of happiness with the ones you love to feel like you’re jumping through the air.

