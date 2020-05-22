Join us in June as we discover beauty in all different shapes and sizes! It’s a wonderful month to sketch the beauty in the world while exploring a lovely range of wonderful things throughout the month! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJune2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

JUNE ART CHALLENGE – Fun Shapes!

Want to play along? This month we once again have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! Since we explored color last month, this month is all about things that come in very different shapes and sizes. Shapes are the building blocks of everything we’d ever hope to draw or paint, so exploring a range of various shapes is a fabulous exercise. It’s equally a fun way to build our visual muscles as we sketch all sorts of interesting things from ice cream to finches!

30 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In June

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJune2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)