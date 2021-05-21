JUNE 2021 ART CHALLENGE: “Summer Fun!”

For June 2021, let’s have some fun as we create drawings and watercolor paintings celebrating summer! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJune2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

June 2021 Doodlewash Drawing Painting Challenge Main ImageJUNE ART CHALLENGE – Summer Fun!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! There’s lots of lovely things to enjoy in the summer months and so we’ll be celebrating those little things that make us smile from lemonade to flip flops. This past year has been quite challenging, so let’s keep on creating lovely things and spread joy and hope across the world with our drawings and paintings!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In June

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJune2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash June 2021 Art Drawing Watercolor Challenge Prompts

Save the date banner World Watercolor Month 2021
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 63,844 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

May 2021 Doodlewash Drawing Painting Challenge
Fri 21

MAY 2021 ART CHALLENGE: Things We See And Do!

May 1 - May 31
Jun 01

JUNE 2021 ART CHALLENGE: Summer Fun!

June 1 - June 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account