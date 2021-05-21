For June 2021, let’s have some fun as we create drawings and watercolor paintings celebrating summer! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJune2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

JUNE ART CHALLENGE – Summer Fun!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! There’s lots of lovely things to enjoy in the summer months and so we’ll be celebrating those little things that make us smile from lemonade to flip flops. This past year has been quite challenging, so let’s keep on creating lovely things and spread joy and hope across the world with our drawings and paintings!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In June

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJune2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)