Join us any time in June as we explore a beautiful world of flora and fauna! (see prompts below). This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJune2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

JUNE 2022 ART CHALLENGE

Want to play along? We have a list of prompts for this month that are a beautiful mix of flora and fauna. (prompts supplied by Doodlewash Community member Brandy Gerber). Nature has so much to offer from gorgeous flowers to wonderful creatures that make our hearts smile. This will be a fun month of exploring the natural world around us and enjoying all of the delights and curiosities that we find there. So, let’s draw and paint everything from Orchids to Narwhals and share all of the natural beauty around the world!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In June

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJune2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)