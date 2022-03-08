Just A Little Cuckoo

For our prompt of “Cuckoo” today, I felt like having a bit of fun so I sketched a little cuckoo bird careening out of a cuckoo clock. Indeed, this is the image in my mind each time the alarm goes off most mornings as I leave my happy dreams and blast back into another new day. I’m not really a morning person, at least until that first cup of coffee, so I’m often just wishing I could stay snuggled up in bed for a few more minutes, or hours, depending on the weather. Yet then, I do get really excited to find out what might happen that day in my sketchbook. These days, anything goes! I’m currently using my sketchbook to capture all sorts of zany ideas and doodles, and then once a week, I always make my usual little watercolor illustration to post here. It’s been fun to play more and dream bigger! And, though I often talk about my Inner Child, I feel like my connection with that little kid is growing stronger each and every day! So, I’m excited to share all of the novel things we’ve come up with together in the coming weeks!



Since spring is nearly here, I’m starting to get completely consumed with spring fever. For me, this always means becoming even more like a big kid and so I start working on all sorts of new projects at once. This has happened once again, but thankfully, I’ve managed to actually complete a few of them in the process. I’ll be announcing a brand new book when I return as a one of the presenters at the Free Online Sketchbook Revival workshop this year. It all starts on March 21, so sign up now and join me! This new book is focused on creativity and using your sketchbook to reconnect with your inner child and create more inventive ideas. I’m thrilled as this approach is for all types of makers and includes sketchbook activities that work for writers, artists, and anyone who loves to make new stuff, in any medium they choose! So, if you’re ready to take a wee little break from practicing all of those careful techniques and want to join me instead for a bit of recess, then come on over and play!

I’m continually amazed by the patience of my dear husband Philippe as I constantly zig and zag my way through my creative journey. His support means everything to me, even though I know that bouncing into uncharted territory as I’m prone to do, is never the safest approach. But, it’s just who I am. I’ve always thought that “Sketching Stuff” was simply a way to live a more creative life by capturing those little ideas that we often overlook. It’s about writing stories, doodling, and looking at the world with the hopeful eyes of child. Rather than define ourselves by what we do, I think it’s better to define ourselves by who we naturally are and have always been. We are all creative. How that innate superpower manifests is unique to each of us and ultimately becomes what some like to call art. I simply call it, “look what I made today!” as Philippe breathes a sigh of relief that it’s captured in my sketchbook and he doesn’t have to start plastering things on the kitchen fridge. Yet, creating with the wonder and curiosity of a child makes the most thrillingly unexpected things happen, proving time and again that it’s totally okay to be just a little cuckoo!

