Just A Nibble

For our prompt of “Radish” today, I made a sketch of a couple of snails about to feast on radish leaves. When I was a kid, like many foods back then, I didn’t like radishes at all. Today, I rather adore them. I particularly enjoy French radishes, mostly because the shape makes them easier to snack on. While this seems so wonderfully healthy, my actual favorite thing to do is dip them in Philippe’s homemade mayonnaise. I’m pretty sure this ends up as a net zero on the health scale, but it’s so delicious! As I get older, my tastes continue to change and morph, along with my metabolism. I’ve learned that I can eat pretty much anything as long as I consume everything in minute quantities. I’m actually fine with this as having a few nibbles of lots of different flavors makes me incredibly happy. I adore all kinds of foods and have trouble making a decision at restaurants. I’d rather just order a sampling and then take a little nibble here and there so I can taste more things!



In truth, this is how I approach most everything. While on the surface, it could seem like a commitment issue, it’s really just my short attention span. I just don’t enjoy spending a lot of time doing the same thing. Even painting, which I totally adore, has to be done in doses and I still never spend more than an hour at a time. Since I’m unlikely to return to something that’s half-finished, I have to make my illustrations in one sitting and call them complete. The positive effect is that I end up with a consistent style as nothing feels more or less worked over than the previous piece. And, I’m still creating something brand new each time, which is awesome! I mention this for anyone out there who also lacks the attention span to spend hours and hours painting something. It’s totally fine to just make a little something each day! I just bend this “flaw” into a strength and use it to practice creating lots of different images in a short amount of time.

Philippe is the same way that I am when it comes to attention span. I actually appreciate this as it can make it seem like I’m actually quite focused in comparison. And, the inability to maintain focused attention goes double for our puppy Elliott. So, keeping each of us entertained would be a monumental task if it weren’t for our own natural ability to distract ourselves with something new when necessary. Elliott, of course, can often find distractions that are unsuitable, like gnawing on the edge of the rug or pulling the rubber thingy off the fun springy door stopper. But, mostly, you’ll find Philippe playing a game on the couch, Elliott chewing on the latest bone of the day, and me doing whatever comes to mind in the moment. We’ll jump back into that show on television when it gets interesting enough to warrant our attention again. In the meantime, we’ll simply enjoy spending each moment doing something that truly makes us happy. Even if it’s just a nibble.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in