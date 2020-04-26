For our prompt of “Broccoli” today, I doodled a couple pieces in their all-natural healthy form. In my mind, of course, I was imagining them with a bit of cheese added. Philippe makes the most amazing broccoli and cheese and while we’ve been in lockdown, I’ve attempted to get him to make it whenever possible. It’s just a very happy food that reminds me of my childhood and makes the day a bit brighter. I asked him to make this awesome dish tonight and he reminded me that I had also requested french fries earlier in the day. I simply nodded in agreement. He stared at me and then turned his head sideways, willing me to see his point, but I just shrugged. Finally he said, “You can’t have both!” This is when my inner child gets super perplexed as that statement seems to lack any logic at all. But, thankfully, my adult understands his point and so the broccoli and cheese will have to wait until later in the week.



What I’ve found during this exceptional time is that being home all of the time gets a touch dull. So, having some fun bit of food to look forward to each day, has become a key source of entertainment. And, beyond the amazingly beautiful weather, this is another reason why I’ve spent a lot of the weekend walking around outside, just to balance things out. Indeed, I still didn’t walk enough to justify both french fries and my favorite dish. I’m not entirely sure I’ve worked off enough calories to justify the fries, but I’m not going to mention that to Philippe. I noticed our neighbors outside grilling something that smelled delicious, but I’m not entirely sure what was on their menu. It’s nice to see people outside and doing what they normally do this time of year. Though, of course, there are still no guests invited to their party.

Later this week, we’re going to have dinner with one of our dear friends via video. Interestingly, we’ve actually done this well before the current times, since she has kids and sometimes can’t get a babysitter. I miss getting together with friends in person and will be happy to return to that one day. In the meantime, Philippe and I are just enjoying our evenings at home and finding new things to do to keep things interesting. And yes, some little treats here and there as well. We actually have more cobbler in the refrigerator, because Philippe made a second one. I apparently bought a giant-sized bag of peaches when I was ordering groceries online. It was impossible to defend myself as it seemed very intentional, but this was indeed just a happy accident. Little bits of comfort food will get me through these times. And my wise inner child always knows that whenever a day begins to feel ordinary, just add cheese.

