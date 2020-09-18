For our prompt of “Snack” today, I had only a few precious minutes to come up with something to sketch and indeed actually sketch it, so I just sketched the first idea that popped into my head. A little squirrel, and then what he might like to snack on, which was followed with the idea of strawberries. Indeed, as summer begins to turn to autumn it’s really me that’s already missing those fresh strawberries. Though a squirrel would adore them as well as they pretty much eat or at least taste any fruit or nut in existence, much to the chagrin of many gardeners. I share this in common with squirrels actually as I really do adore both. Though, I should probably state that I’m not foraging in other people’s gardens to get my hands on these treasures. Yet, even just a bite of something I enjoy always leads to another and another. That’s the wonderful thing about something wonderful. Just a little bit more is never too much!



So, I have to admit that my world has been a little stretched lately. Things are not as smooth as they once were and yet I’m still holding onto my signature hope. I don’t have anything specific to share on that front yet, but suffice it to say that I’m finding these times rather challenging. As most of you know, I’m a devout optimistic, so when things start to unravel me, that’s a rather signature event. To explain what’s happening is simply to say that I’m attempting find clarity in something perfectly uncertain. Yet, that describes pretty much the entire globe in this moment, so I’m not remotely unique. I’m not going to go into any specific details about what I’m currently facing, but instead, talk about what I’m learning. Whenever a challenge or uncertainty presents itself, the best solace can be found in the known. The people who understand you and share your view of the world. Those little jokes that you tell to each other that are funny, but remind you of ideals you both share. Even when the jokes touch on subjects that aren’t quite so humorous. There’s hope in a shared understanding of the world.

So, I’m spending the evening with my little trio. For anyone who’s just arriving to my posts, this is my husband Philippe and my little dog Phineas. Our world is one I can always count on to provide me with all of the safety and hope I need to face the rest of it. But, I’ll admit for the first time ever that the rest of it does cause me much anxiety. Yes, even the little adult kid who is always seeing the positive can be affected by the opposite. But, I’ve learned that if you focus on what you love, that love can make the rest feel less daunting. Suddenly, I find myself in a perfect bubble of everything that’s right in the world. And I can smile. I can feel happy despite anything challenge that’s presented to me! I’m not at all kidding when I say that I find all of this perfectly miraculous. There’s always that unique world that only we create. And when I even get a glimpse of it, I find myself wishing for just one bite!

