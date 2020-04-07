For our prompt of “Sprinkles” today, I chose a cupcake with some littered across the top. As I get closer to my birthday next Monday, I find myself craving cake. Granted, there won’t be a party or gathering of any kind due to the current state of the world, but I’m still insisting that I get some cake anyway. By that, I simply mean that poor Philippe has had to endure my constant checking to make sure we have enough flour and all of the ingredients. I’m not sure if it will be a full cake or several cupcakes yet, but I’m really not picky by that point. I just want cake! For this sketch, I chose a sort of buttercream frosting, but I imagine Philippe will go with something a little less dense and bit healthier. In truth, I’ve asked for no presents this year, and so the cake is pretty much the main event. And though it will be a very tiny celebration, I’m still looking forward to marking the occasion. I’ve already hidden a bottle of champagne in the back of the refrigerator so everything should be ready for the big day.
Philippe suited up in his mask today to brave a trip to Costco to get some additional groceries. When he got home, he informed me that yes, they were still out of toilet paper, and that he “almost” bought a cake as well. My response was simply, “why did you bother to tell me that?” I’ve never quite understood the point of telling someone you almost got something for them. Like, when a friend mentions that they saw something in the store that they almost picked up for you, because it was just so perfect. It’s nice to know someone thought of you, of course, but what a torturous tease! Just buy it already! Philippe’s reasoning was that the cake was Costco-sized and therefore too large for the two of us. I reminded him that it’s my birthday month, so we have days to complete the eating of the cake. He just stared at me blankly as though I had lost my mind. Perhaps I have. I’m not sure eating cake all week would be a smart choice, but these days, treats can never be underestimated.
For now, each little day is taken one step at a time. The future is harder than ever to predict and it was never really predictable in the first place. And though things are quite different now, I’m enjoying some of the new little rituals. Philippe and I are enjoying a few more shows together on television and playing games together as well. Though we still separate during the workday as he’s upstairs and I’m downstairs, we come back together for our evening ritual, which isn’t that much different from how we lived every day. Our dog Phineas is able to spend some time outside on our back terrace and looks notably cheerier. At least, as much as he’s ever willing to reveal to us. The weather is warmer and the flowers are insisting that the world celebrate that fact along with them. The sky is blue and the sun is shining. There’s so much to be grateful for indeed. But, that won’t stop me at all from wanting a touch more during my birthday month, like just one cupcake.
Looks yummy!!!! Definitely you need some cake!!! 🙂
I really can’t wait until they invent the transporter. It was well established on Star Trek that they could use a person’s pattern to beam them back as they were at an earlier time. So you could eat like a pig, and then just beam yourself back to before you ate. Although … maybe that wouldn’t work because then you probably wouldn’t remember eating the cake the either. But then againg, maybe you could just eat the whole cake, beaming yourself backwards after every slice. Even if you didn’t remember it, you’d still have the joy of eating it and the anticipation every time you beamed. Yeah. I think that would work. The transporter beam as a weight control method.
Philippe’s a scientist right? Tell him he needs to invent this for your birthday, lol.
Definitely looks Yummy
Charlie, I don’t think your Birthday will be tiny! Think of all your fans who love you and are grateful for what you have shared. We all will be thinking of you and wishing you a very special Birhtday!
Charlie I too am now craving cake and it isn’t my birthday month! I need to put on my homemade mask and go out to the grocery store soon! 😔
Gorgeous metallic cupcake holder and shadow! Tell Philippe he could freeze leftover cake (assuming you can be trusted not to eat the frozen pieces).
It’s your birthday month,…you should get to eat lots of cake!! Totally scrumptious cupcake
Love, love, love it Charlie! Reminds me of a cupcake I painted in a class. But best of all, thank you for the laugh I got from your post! Totally relate to the “ almost picked this up for you” comment. I get it- but don’t tell me 😆😆 Life is short- eat cake!
Looks perfect!
I have ingredients for chocolate chip cookies, or oatmeal raisin cookies, or cake. But tomorrow is lasagna making day, so no dessert because I only have energy to make one big thing a day. My friend next door has cancer and he is finding it hard to eat much because the drugs have changed his tastebuds. Lasagna sounds good to him, so I’m making a double batch to send one up to them. I hope he likes it. Food is really a comfort in times like these.
Oh Charlie, my fellow Aries cake lover. I, too, get irritated when people tell me what they “didn’t get me something”. So my pouting causes guilt and they go back and get it. A trick I’ve mastered! I am being somewhat facetious, but wanted to suggest a wonderful cake I found a few years ago at Whole Foods. Chantilly. And you can buy it by the piece, so no whole cakes from Whole Foods! It’s incredibly tasty, has about 150 ingredients, and if you’ve not tried it, I highly recommend it fellow Aries! (and doesn’t everyone celebrate “birthday month?”). My husband gifted me most generously with a diamond solitaire necklace, a tasteful size, since it’s a landmark birthday (I won’t say which, but I am young appearing for my age, so say I), and gave it to me very early, days before covid19 became serious.
Anyway, hope you’ll give Chantilly a try! It has that marvelous cream cheese/buttercream frosting, lots of fruit layers, and other things that push it way over the edge of deliciousness! Safeway also sells it, and I must admit, that if my feet were held to the fire, and I was blindfolded, I couldn’t tell the difference. But it’s Safeway, so my snob self will wait for the Whole Foods plastic container.
Happy happy birthday, Charlie! And you absolutely have the right to tell people to stop ALMOST buying you something, and just BUY IT!
Fanna
Great painting Charlie. It was my birthday last week and my wife baked a coffee and walnut cake, delicious.