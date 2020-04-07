For our prompt of “Sprinkles” today, I chose a cupcake with some littered across the top. As I get closer to my birthday next Monday, I find myself craving cake. Granted, there won’t be a party or gathering of any kind due to the current state of the world, but I’m still insisting that I get some cake anyway. By that, I simply mean that poor Philippe has had to endure my constant checking to make sure we have enough flour and all of the ingredients. I’m not sure if it will be a full cake or several cupcakes yet, but I’m really not picky by that point. I just want cake! For this sketch, I chose a sort of buttercream frosting, but I imagine Philippe will go with something a little less dense and bit healthier. In truth, I’ve asked for no presents this year, and so the cake is pretty much the main event. And though it will be a very tiny celebration, I’m still looking forward to marking the occasion. I’ve already hidden a bottle of champagne in the back of the refrigerator so everything should be ready for the big day.



Philippe suited up in his mask today to brave a trip to Costco to get some additional groceries. When he got home, he informed me that yes, they were still out of toilet paper, and that he “almost” bought a cake as well. My response was simply, “why did you bother to tell me that?” I’ve never quite understood the point of telling someone you almost got something for them. Like, when a friend mentions that they saw something in the store that they almost picked up for you, because it was just so perfect. It’s nice to know someone thought of you, of course, but what a torturous tease! Just buy it already! Philippe’s reasoning was that the cake was Costco-sized and therefore too large for the two of us. I reminded him that it’s my birthday month, so we have days to complete the eating of the cake. He just stared at me blankly as though I had lost my mind. Perhaps I have. I’m not sure eating cake all week would be a smart choice, but these days, treats can never be underestimated.

For now, each little day is taken one step at a time. The future is harder than ever to predict and it was never really predictable in the first place. And though things are quite different now, I’m enjoying some of the new little rituals. Philippe and I are enjoying a few more shows together on television and playing games together as well. Though we still separate during the workday as he’s upstairs and I’m downstairs, we come back together for our evening ritual, which isn’t that much different from how we lived every day. Our dog Phineas is able to spend some time outside on our back terrace and looks notably cheerier. At least, as much as he’s ever willing to reveal to us. The weather is warmer and the flowers are insisting that the world celebrate that fact along with them. The sky is blue and the sun is shining. There’s so much to be grateful for indeed. But, that won’t stop me at all from wanting a touch more during my birthday month, like just one cupcake.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in