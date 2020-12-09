For our prompt of “Mistletoe” today, I ended up with a couple of bunnies meeting under the mistletoe for a holiday kiss. The tradition of kissing under the mistletoe has been around for hundreds of years. Though, as is the case with many traditions like this, there’s no one definitive answer as to why or how it all began. I rather love these types of traditions, when something becomes a common story and the origin simply becomes a bit of mysterious trivia. Mistletoe is a sign of fertility so that could perhaps be the reason, and it’s certainly why I thought of bunnies first. This year, of course, is one of social distancing, so there likely won’t be as many kisses which is a bit sad. But I think that with each us creating virtual mistletoe in our drawings and paintings today that we can send a bit of love around the world. So, I’m sending virtual kisses to each and every one of you and I hope you’re finding the happy in each and every day this holiday season!



So most of you already know, but for those of you who may just be joining me here, I adore the month of December. My inner child starts to really come out at the start of the month and then he gleefully takes over day by day as the month progresses. This season more than any other makes me really feel like a kid again and I think sometimes that’s the greatest gift of all. While I celebrate Christmas, to be sure, it’s also the last month of the year and there’s something to celebrate in that alone. This year has been truly exceptional with the pandemic and many things have changed along the way. But one thing that, for me, is always constant is my extreme optimism and glittering sense of hope. We’re heading into a brand new year and it will definitely come with many improvements over this one. And though life won’t zip back to normal immediately, things will slowly but surely turn around for the better.

One blissful thing I had when I was a kid was that my parents had to worry about all of that adult stuff. Now, of course, I have to deal with all of that as well, but when my inner child is along for the ride, things just seem a bit happier. Though yeah, if it’s a bit of romance under the mistletoe with anything but cute furry animals that would have come with a big “ewww yuck!” when I was very little. It’s amazing how quickly that feeling turns into one that’s more positive. And these days, I do love to hug and yes, even kiss my closest friends. This is the one thing this year that I’ve missed the very most. I miss the physical intimacy we had before and that’s the one thing I’m most wishing will return. Of all of the things that disappeared this year, I now find myself looking forward to next Christmas as well. And while I may not be under the mistletoe, I’ll still be so incredibly happy with just one kiss.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in