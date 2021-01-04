As many of you know I’m on a bit of a break from daily posting, but I wanted to pop in and say hello! I’ve loved watching what everyone is creating for the Doodlewash January Art Challenge! I’m currently working on a picture book concept, which has primarily meant that I’ve been sketching mice is a hundred different ways this past week. All of the sketches have been in pencil, pen and ink as I try to find and then practice getting a likeness for my main character. This little one appeared during one of my fast little sketches so I decided to quickly add a touch of color for this post. Also, I hope everyone is having a very Happy New Year so far! This is that time of year where we often make little resolutions to ourselves of things we’d like to DO going forward. For me, it’s still the usual goal of sketching every single day. But this year, I’m determined to learn brand new things, experiment a lot more, and step way the heck out of my comfort zone. I’ll be holding on tightly to the hand of my inner child as we skip forward on this new adventure together!
Today was the first day back to work after an extended vacation and I have to admit that it was a bit tough at first. My mind was still in a holiday fog as I started my day, but eventually I was back, thanks in a large part to an entire pot of coffee. Philippe and I had been putting together puzzles over this past week. We managed to get through two of them and then boldly decided to start a third one. This was a 1,500 piece puzzle of various Degas paintings and while it looked lovely, it was tough as hell! Philippe sort of gave up at the end of the week, so this weekend, I was determined to get more pieces in place so that he would return to help me. I think I succeeded, as he worked on it a bit over lunch today and wasn’t cursing the entire time. It also turned out to be a fun way to study the color use of a master painter, so even the frustration was worth it in the end. It’s still quite incomplete, of course, but it’s closer to feeling a touch more possible.
In truth, that’s how I feel about my current project as well. I made some strides this week and learned a ton about character design, but I also realized just how much I don’t actually know. From creating a consistent character to coming up with backgrounds, which I’ve no real experience doing, it’s been a joyful and humbling experience so far. But, I’m not daunted in the least. Like always, practice is all it takes and there aren’t any other shortcuts. So, I’m going to head back and doodle like a madman until I figure some things out. Philippe is very supportive of my renewed enthusiasm and wasn’t even at all shocked to find me creating a mouse out of clay for an additional reference model. No, I haven’t modeled anything out of clay since I was a child, but it was super fun to DO! I hope you’re having a creative and fabulous start to the year, as I give you a big virtual hug and just one little flower.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Pthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an Hahnemühle D&S Sketchbook. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
This guy is just too cute, Charlie!! Lovely to hear your ‘voice’ today and to catch up on all that’s happening in your life. I’ve been painting mice on birthday, valentine, anniversary, lunch box notes for my husband for almost 50 years. However, my mice tend to look like distorted triangles with ears, their faces covered with icing from birthday cake or blowing kisses in the shape of hearts. Look forward to the next update on your adventure.
It’s so much more fun writing and illustrating a story when you don’t plan to publish it. Having to worry about the logistics of publishing freaks me out, and makes it hard to really commit to the final work. Good thing I’m not on any kind of deadline! I’m glad you’re making headway with your book!
Charlie, Mice!! Playmates for my Mischief Mouse who did not grace my Christmas cards this year but did show up earlier last year to have her bio written. Oh she is a little rascal all right and I just might unleash her to mess up your mice’s good behaviour with a few of her cute ideas.
You will be happy to know I stuffed four huge choc chip cookies into my face in rapid order as soon as they were cool enough. I treated the shortbread almost the same. Thank God I gave the rest away for gifts. I think Phillippe needs to ride herd on both of us.
Discovering how much we don’t know – isn’t that the ultimate path to success?
So sweet! I had not thought about having to be consistant with characters in a book. I don’t think I could do it! I have such a hard time sketching the same thing, anytime. Good to hear from you, it was kind of weird this morning not seeing you. This being the first day back to a normal schedule week. Keep at! We are cheering for you!