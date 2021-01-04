As many of you know I’m on a bit of a break from daily posting, but I wanted to pop in and say hello! I’ve loved watching what everyone is creating for the Doodlewash January Art Challenge! I’m currently working on a picture book concept, which has primarily meant that I’ve been sketching mice is a hundred different ways this past week. All of the sketches have been in pencil, pen and ink as I try to find and then practice getting a likeness for my main character. This little one appeared during one of my fast little sketches so I decided to quickly add a touch of color for this post. Also, I hope everyone is having a very Happy New Year so far! This is that time of year where we often make little resolutions to ourselves of things we’d like to DO going forward. For me, it’s still the usual goal of sketching every single day. But this year, I’m determined to learn brand new things, experiment a lot more, and step way the heck out of my comfort zone. I’ll be holding on tightly to the hand of my inner child as we skip forward on this new adventure together!



Today was the first day back to work after an extended vacation and I have to admit that it was a bit tough at first. My mind was still in a holiday fog as I started my day, but eventually I was back, thanks in a large part to an entire pot of coffee. Philippe and I had been putting together puzzles over this past week. We managed to get through two of them and then boldly decided to start a third one. This was a 1,500 piece puzzle of various Degas paintings and while it looked lovely, it was tough as hell! Philippe sort of gave up at the end of the week, so this weekend, I was determined to get more pieces in place so that he would return to help me. I think I succeeded, as he worked on it a bit over lunch today and wasn’t cursing the entire time. It also turned out to be a fun way to study the color use of a master painter, so even the frustration was worth it in the end. It’s still quite incomplete, of course, but it’s closer to feeling a touch more possible.

In truth, that’s how I feel about my current project as well. I made some strides this week and learned a ton about character design, but I also realized just how much I don’t actually know. From creating a consistent character to coming up with backgrounds, which I’ve no real experience doing, it’s been a joyful and humbling experience so far. But, I’m not daunted in the least. Like always, practice is all it takes and there aren’t any other shortcuts. So, I’m going to head back and doodle like a madman until I figure some things out. Philippe is very supportive of my renewed enthusiasm and wasn’t even at all shocked to find me creating a mouse out of clay for an additional reference model. No, I haven’t modeled anything out of clay since I was a child, but it was super fun to DO! I hope you’re having a creative and fabulous start to the year, as I give you a big virtual hug and just one little flower.

