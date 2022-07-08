Just One Look

For day eight of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “bronze,” I thought about it as a color and ended up with this giraffe. In truth, I simply adore sketching and painting giraffes and hadn’t done so in quite a long while, so this was the perfect occasion to give it another go. Giraffes are such amazing creatures and there’s something about their faces that always makes me smile. Also, it’s far easier to capture the face as the entire body is tough to fit inside my sketchbook without losing all of the little details. I like sketching animals as each time I do, I discover new little bits that I hadn’t quite noticed before. I’m definitely going to make sure less time passes before taking some time to study a giraffe face again. It was super fun to do!



I can’t believe that a week of July has already passed. It seems like this month is flying by! It’s been fun to show up daily again, but it’s definitely been a challenge. My schedule has changed quite a lot so it’s been a bit of a riddle as to how to sneak in time to create my sketches and posts. I’ve managed so far, but I fully anticipate at least one late night last minute post at some point. I try to stay roughly on a schedule, but the way to keep sketching fun is to do it when the mood strikes and not put a lot of pressure on those silly schedules. And there’s even something cool about hurried sketches. These are the kind of kinetic moments when overthinking just can’t happen due to lack of time. Some of my favorite doodles have come from those lovely last minute moments! But, I still love when I have plenty of time to paint and a less frantic pace.

Tonight, Philippe and I are heading to visit friends out of town in the country for the weekend and so I’m feverishly trying to prep everything before we head out the door. I almost said that I couldn’t go as I’m extra busy this time of year, but then I realized that I truly do need the break. It’s just the part of getting ahead on things so I can have the break that has me exhausted at the moment. But, I’m definitely looking forward to a lovely break from the hustle and bustle of the city as we make another run to the country. I didn’t quite get everything prepared that I had planned to do, but I’m sure it will all come together somehow. I’m just ready to experience that first moment when I see all of the open fields and endless trees. There’s a beautiful calm that comes over me when I get to spend time in the country, and all it takes is just one look.

