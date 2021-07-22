For Day Twenty-Two of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Jittery,” a cup of coffee came to mind. Well, actually a few too many cups of coffee as sometimes happens to me when I’m not paying attention in the morning. I’ll normally just have a couple cups of coffee. But, if I’m also checking emails and working on something else at the time, sometimes I’ll just keep refilling the cup. The net effect is not intended as I suddenly seem far to alert in that way that’s rather overwhelming. It’s a strangely unnatural feeling as I’m not really a morning person at all. Thankfully, I don’t continue drinking coffee during the day, so even on those days, I sort of balance out by the middle of the morning. I do love a good cup of coffee to start the day, though, and I’ll end it with a tiny cup of espresso as well. I actually hope the espresso keeps me up for a little while longer so I can finally enjoy a bit of reading at the end of the day. Yet, no matter what, a few minutes of reading puts me right to sleep.



Lately, I’ve been rather exhausted as there are a lot of moving parts during World Watercolor Month. But, I also get super excited the whole time as well, so it’s a bit like having a few too many cups of coffee, but it a really fun and healthy way. I’m sure Philippe is looking forward to a less frenetic spouse as this month winds to a close, yet I’m going to miss it. It’s truly the most exciting and inspiring month of the year! I’ve tried to get Philippe to paint again, as he’s really quite good, but his “muse” as he calls it didn’t come this year. My own muse is my inner child and there’s just no stopping him, so I find myself ridiculously inspired all of the time. I just want to DO things and create! Though, I have found that sometimes I put myself in a crazy spot where I have far too many things that need DOing at once.

So, I just do what I can and move my little projects forward inch by inch as I go along. I hope to illustrate another book and have another big project that’s so ridiculously ambitious I probably won’t be launching it until sometime next year. Philippe and I always like to joke that our dog Phineas is responsible for anything new that either one of us decide to tackle. He thinks this is his blog and I just write it for him, for example. I don’t have the heart to tell him that he only gets a mention and it’s not really all about him. In reality, it’s just about whatever comes to mind. Some days, I have a lot on my mind and others it’s just a bunch of lovely jumbled thoughts that are starting to become something more interesting. I’m excited for the days ahead, and I’ll keep on moving along and doing all that I can in the ridiculously short amount of hours in a single day. And, on some days, it’s okay to have just one more cup.

