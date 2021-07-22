For Day Twenty-Two of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Jittery,” a cup of coffee came to mind. Well, actually a few too many cups of coffee as sometimes happens to me when I’m not paying attention in the morning. I’ll normally just have a couple cups of coffee. But, if I’m also checking emails and working on something else at the time, sometimes I’ll just keep refilling the cup. The net effect is not intended as I suddenly seem far to alert in that way that’s rather overwhelming. It’s a strangely unnatural feeling as I’m not really a morning person at all. Thankfully, I don’t continue drinking coffee during the day, so even on those days, I sort of balance out by the middle of the morning. I do love a good cup of coffee to start the day, though, and I’ll end it with a tiny cup of espresso as well. I actually hope the espresso keeps me up for a little while longer so I can finally enjoy a bit of reading at the end of the day. Yet, no matter what, a few minutes of reading puts me right to sleep.
Lately, I’ve been rather exhausted as there are a lot of moving parts during World Watercolor Month. But, I also get super excited the whole time as well, so it’s a bit like having a few too many cups of coffee, but it a really fun and healthy way. I’m sure Philippe is looking forward to a less frenetic spouse as this month winds to a close, yet I’m going to miss it. It’s truly the most exciting and inspiring month of the year! I’ve tried to get Philippe to paint again, as he’s really quite good, but his “muse” as he calls it didn’t come this year. My own muse is my inner child and there’s just no stopping him, so I find myself ridiculously inspired all of the time. I just want to DO things and create! Though, I have found that sometimes I put myself in a crazy spot where I have far too many things that need DOing at once.
So, I just do what I can and move my little projects forward inch by inch as I go along. I hope to illustrate another book and have another big project that’s so ridiculously ambitious I probably won’t be launching it until sometime next year. Philippe and I always like to joke that our dog Phineas is responsible for anything new that either one of us decide to tackle. He thinks this is his blog and I just write it for him, for example. I don’t have the heart to tell him that he only gets a mention and it’s not really all about him. In reality, it’s just about whatever comes to mind. Some days, I have a lot on my mind and others it’s just a bunch of lovely jumbled thoughts that are starting to become something more interesting. I’m excited for the days ahead, and I’ll keep on moving along and doing all that I can in the ridiculously short amount of hours in a single day. And, on some days, it’s okay to have just one more cup.
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Hansa Yellow Medium, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Your sketch made me laugh! Is Phineas wearing your turquoise specs? 😀 I start my morning with coffee, freshly-ground and brewed, but now, only two mugs of French roast, or those jitters will catch up with me later on. Looking forward to your new creations!
I do love a cup of coffee to get me going in the morning, but I try to keep it to only one cup a day, and I try to skip once or twice a week. It isn’t that I get jittery, but that I get immune. I won’t get the pick-me-up unless I drink more, and then more, and … well, I could drink 50 cups a day and not get the jitters at all.
Love your doodlewash Charlie! Thank you for all of your hard work for WWM. Please know we really do appreciate you.
Charlie when I told my doctor how much coffee I drink and how many chocolate bars I eat in a week his eyes fell out of his head. He said no more than two cups a day and no more than two bars a week.When I escalated to the huge Lindt bars (that chili chocolate is heavenly) he said one a week (1.5 squares a day hehehhe). So I quit drinking caffeinated coffee and discovered Folgers decaf. It is wonderful and tastes like caffeinated. Espresso at night? Even this Italian would never pull that one — I don’t like being fully awake in the middle of the night because the coffee wore off (although as I say I don’t drink caffeine now).
It sure is awesome to have you here every day. I wonder how we can all get you to stay????? Should we bug Phillipe? Phineas?
Charlie, how nice of you to lend your spectacles to this cute pooch! 😀 He is so cute! Have you ever seen the Seinfeld episode, where Kramer wins a lifetime supply of free coffee from a coffee company like Starbucks? He drinks so many that they have to cut him off and he’s talking and walking super fast! 😂😂😂 I may get booed, but I don’t like coffee. It’s never really appealed to me. I sometimes think that I should try it, but it just doesn’t seem like something that I would like. I do love hot tea, though. A wimpy substitute, I know.
Phineas, like my little boy Monster, is such a big and real part of your everyday life. Monster had more friends than I did! I would sign his name on our Christmas cards and I would always give my mother a gift and card from Monster on her birthday or Mother’s Day. It makes me tear up. Six years later and that loss still hurts. Give Phineas a hug for me (if he’ll let you– haha haha). Tell him it’s from Monster’s mama. 💜
I agree with Linda. This month went by too fast. How can we get you to stay? 💜💜💜