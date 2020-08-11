For our prompt of “Feed” today, I ended up with a chipmunk chowing down on peanuts. I was actually eating peanuts earlier and things got a little out of hand. My sister and I agree that if you put the cap back on the jar of peanuts, then it’s like a reset button. This is, of course, ridiculous, but it makes us feel better. Let’s just say that the cap came on and off a few times and I’m feeling a bit stuffed on nuts. Truly, potato chips are still the absolute worst when it comes to total gluttony. Before I know it, a couple of chips turns into twenty and soon the entire bag is gone. At the very least, peanuts are a bit of a healthier option, but knowing when to stop is such a tough thing indeed. It’s really no different with watercolor, either. I’m never sure if I’m adding too much or too little, at times, but I do like quite a bit of detail. Whether it’s just one more line or one more color, it’s often tough to know when to stop.

My dog Phineas is a master when it comes to eating nonstop. We don’t let him, of course, as that would be child abuse, but if we did, I don’t think he’d ever get tired of eating. We’ve purchased lots of treat toys for him, each more complex than the next in an effort to slow him down a bit. He’s mastered them all by now and in a few seconds he’s back for another treat. We then moved to tiny treats. These are impossibly small and less than a couple of calories. So, now at least, he can get the experience of indulging without all of the bad side effects. It’s actually really lucky to have someone monitoring one’s food intake. Philippe manages mine, but he wasn’t around for the great peanut fiasco earlier. And unlike Phineas, I have opposable thumbs and can open jars.

And truly, I do often adopt a very balanced approach to life. Having a little of something is always a wonderful thing and it’s not necessary to want for more. But, of course, logic isn’t really how I’m hardwired. Emotions are mainly at play for me. So, when I see some awesome new art supply I just have to have, I sort of look past the little pile already forming on the table. Sometimes, I just want something really badly and so I go for it! Yet, most of the time, I just dream about having that extra little thing I don’t necessarily need. And if the dreams happen all of the time, then it goes on a wish list and is delivered to Philippe before birthdays and holidays. I actually didn’t get anything for my birthday this year as we were in lockdown and the only thing I really wanted was name brand toilet paper. This seemed a touch ridiculous as a present and it was impossible to find at the time anyway. But I think treats are a lovely thing indeed. Even you don’t truly need something extra in life, it’s often rather nice when you can get just one more.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in