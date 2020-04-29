For our prompt of “Candy” today, I doodled a vintage candy dispenser from the decade just before I was born. Though a nickel seems cheap for a handful of candy these days, there were actually penny machines prior to these. I never got to experience those as by the 70’s the nickel machines were the only ones left and they were soon replaced with dimes and then quarters. The candy was indeed colorful, but it was just a hard lump of sugar and I didn’t really even like them all that much as a kid. The machine was the cool part and it was exciting to pay for something all by myself, slide a little lever, and open the tiny door to receive my reward. It was a magical experience that made the candy taste way better than it should. And, it felt good to go back in time today and experience something wonderful from the past. Okay, distant past, but it’s not polite to talk about age like that.



In truth, I’ve always had an interest in machines that make something tangible happen. Sure, getting a fistful of candy is cool, but more recently, Philippe and I used a kiosk to create an extra house key. I was so excited by the process that I wanted to make more keys! I began asking Philippe what other keys we might need in the future. Sensible as ever, he reminded me that this was the only key we needed at the moment, and I was momentarily saddened by his lack of imagination. Though, he was totally right, of course, as is often the case when my childish exuberance takes over and I begin requesting silly needless things. I then spied another machine to make tags for the dog and pointed at it gleefully as though the next step was completely obvious. Again, I was met with a kind, but sensible stare that told me the dog didn’t need a new tags at the moment.

I don’t mind being denied these silly little pleasures, as like most things, it’s just fun to imagine sometimes. This didn’t stop me from shopping for one of these machines, though, as I’ve always wanted one of my own. I doubt I’ll be able to convince Philippe that we need one, but I’m still working on my sales pitch for that. Yet, I really just love going back in time to imagine life when I was a little kid. It wasn’t perfect, as no time ever is, but there are so many wonderful memories that come flooding back to me. That’s the thing about time, the best memories are the ones that our hearts hold onto the tightest. Going back is like visiting the best bits that life has to offer and being once again reminded that life always has good things to offer each and every day. Certainly, much has changed in the world since that time. But, for me, I love knowing that once upon a time happiness was nothing more than a few bits of candy I could hold in my hand. And, it was all made possible with just one nickel.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in