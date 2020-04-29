For our prompt of “Stars” today, I decided to take the opportunity to try a galaxy painting for the second time ever. I featured a dog in my first attempt, so I figured a cat should have the starring role this time around. I’ve no idea if animals wish on stars like we humans are prone to do, but it’s fun to consider. There’s nothing more magical than being far away from the city lights and enjoying an evening under a canopy of shimmering stars. It’s precisely why I love wandering outside on an evening when I’m visiting my mother in north Texas. Since, I live in an urban setting, it’s sometimes easy to forget the look of a proper night sky. Though many orbs of light appear, so many stars are missing like so many lost wishes. There’s just not that incredible feeling of vastness and endless dreams that I feel when I’m outside the glow of the city lights. When it’s properly dark and I’m given a chance to look into the night sky, I feel a sense of hope that can only come from that wondrous glimpse of celestial infinity.



These are strange and uncertain times indeed, so I find myself looking up often to appreciate the stars more than ever. Somewhere in all of those glittering bursts of light is an actual answer that will come one day. Until that time, I’m just enjoying the little moments that come my way. Philippe and I have been watching videos of places we would normally visit this time of year. For example, our local zoo has been sharing videos of various animals in their care and we’ve been watching them as they come available. We’re not sure exactly when we can visit again, but we’ll happily be there with our face masks on at the very moment it’s allowed. With proper social distancing, of course, as that continues to save lives. We can get through this together, even if we’re not quite together anymore. Life has a funny habit of always moving on. No matter what happens in the world, we can always look out for each other. We can rise above anything that comes our way and make the very difference that’s so needed in someone else’s life. Even if it’s just a bit of art, or something we wrote and shared that day.

And writing during these times has proven quite a challenge. What on earth should I talk about when our earth is experiencing so much trouble. In truth, I’ve never been very topical when it comes to my posts. I love to focus on the aspects of life that are enduring and universal. Those things that still exist and will continue to exist no matter what. I can’t change the world and make it what I want it to be. I can’t fix the problems that it currently faces. But, I can DO the thing that I’ve always done. I can show up and share a little sketch and some thoughts for the day. Truly, it seems a rather inadequate offering during these troubled times. Yet, I have to believe that showing up to share a little bit of hope is always something this world deserves. Life is only ever as wonderful as we envision it. Sometimes, you just have to look up into that wonderfully starry sky and make just one wish.

