For our prompt of “Stars” today, I decided to take the opportunity to try a galaxy painting for the second time ever. I featured a dog in my first attempt, so I figured a cat should have the starring role this time around. I’ve no idea if animals wish on stars like we humans are prone to do, but it’s fun to consider. There’s nothing more magical than being far away from the city lights and enjoying an evening under a canopy of shimmering stars. It’s precisely why I love wandering outside on an evening when I’m visiting my mother in north Texas. Since, I live in an urban setting, it’s sometimes easy to forget the look of a proper night sky. Though many orbs of light appear, so many stars are missing like so many lost wishes. There’s just not that incredible feeling of vastness and endless dreams that I feel when I’m outside the glow of the city lights. When it’s properly dark and I’m given a chance to look into the night sky, I feel a sense of hope that can only come from that wondrous glimpse of celestial infinity.
These are strange and uncertain times indeed, so I find myself looking up often to appreciate the stars more than ever. Somewhere in all of those glittering bursts of light is an actual answer that will come one day. Until that time, I’m just enjoying the little moments that come my way. Philippe and I have been watching videos of places we would normally visit this time of year. For example, our local zoo has been sharing videos of various animals in their care and we’ve been watching them as they come available. We’re not sure exactly when we can visit again, but we’ll happily be there with our face masks on at the very moment it’s allowed. With proper social distancing, of course, as that continues to save lives. We can get through this together, even if we’re not quite together anymore. Life has a funny habit of always moving on. No matter what happens in the world, we can always look out for each other. We can rise above anything that comes our way and make the very difference that’s so needed in someone else’s life. Even if it’s just a bit of art, or something we wrote and shared that day.
And writing during these times has proven quite a challenge. What on earth should I talk about when our earth is experiencing so much trouble. In truth, I’ve never been very topical when it comes to my posts. I love to focus on the aspects of life that are enduring and universal. Those things that still exist and will continue to exist no matter what. I can’t change the world and make it what I want it to be. I can’t fix the problems that it currently faces. But, I can DO the thing that I’ve always done. I can show up and share a little sketch and some thoughts for the day. Truly, it seems a rather inadequate offering during these troubled times. Yet, I have to believe that showing up to share a little bit of hope is always something this world deserves. Life is only ever as wonderful as we envision it. Sometimes, you just have to look up into that wonderfully starry sky and make just one wish.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Leaf Green, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Very beautiful and wonderful painting!!
You are right Charlie! There is always hope, and we have to remember that life changing as we know it isn’t the end of everything, but the beginning of something new. Some will be bad, but if want it to be, more of it will be good.
This makes me smile Charlie! It is such a rollercoaster we are all on now. I think that I have it all under control and then life takes that fall off the deep dive and I am back trying to pull it all together again. On a happier note. A batch of baby piglets were born today not far from here. I got to see them on Instagram! The same farm moved some of their breeding stock across the road from me. I need to take a walk tomorrow and see if I can see them. Baby goats may have moved in next door and that is exciting too. Nature is a wonderous thing!
I have to say I love your words as much as your sketches. And I remember being a city girl, the first time I experienced the night sky full of stars and wonder. Even today coming home some nights I love looking up and seeing the vast array of gorgeousness up there..and it does leave me trusting and believing in the wonder of it all and our Creator and it brings me back to joy. Thanks for the reminder! Have a blessed night!
I have a girlfriend with whom I exchange emails every week. Since I’m homebound and retired I feel pretty boring, especially in winter when I don’t even have gardening to talk about. She tells me she wishes her life was as dull as mine.
We ordered out pizza tonight! First food from outside that we’ve had since this stay home quarantine bega n. I was thrilled b because I didn’t have to cook, and it let me rest my shoulder longer. At least my first chiropractor of my life is willing to come here tomorrow to give me a treatment.
We see all the stars here. At least I thought so until I spent time in the UP. Lake Superior stars are the best.
Beautiful. I love the starry sky.
Brilliant! You should paint a series of galaxy works. Keep it up. Good art.
Love this, Charlie! Your daily posts are a bright spot in the day. You DO make a difference!!