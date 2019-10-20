For our Doodlewash prompt of “Shoes,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Tread,” I ended up with a fast and furious doodle featuring the bottom of my shoes. As many of you know, I’m trying new things this month, so this was an exercise in speed and not belaboring lines and worry over precision, but just letting whatever happens happen. And, well, this is what happened. I don’t enjoy sketching people as much as I do animals, so I figured I should push myself there as well. I actually noticed there was a tiny bit of gum or something gross stuck in between one of the treads of my shoe. No idea how long it had been there, but I’m not in the habit of looking at the bottom of my shoes that often. So, this experience also taught me that I should do that more often. Whatever it was has now been cleaned off properly. And this is pretty much how I like to spend my weekend, especially lately. I’ve just been taking more time to relax a bit and practice the fine art of doing nothing much at all. It’s really quite wonderful and I’m always reminded how I should do this more often each time I allow myself the pleasure.

Philippe actually bought me a little gift in the form of a Nintendo Switch Lite in a lovely Doodlewash blue that was supposed to arrive yesterday, but was rescheduled for some time today. I’m quickly trying to get everything I have to complete finished so I can give it my full undivided attention when it arrives like any kid would do. The biggest difference, of course, is that this particular kid sports a size 11 shoe and a few more wrinkles that aren’t visible at this distance.



In truth, I technically already own a Nintendo Switch that Philippe bought for me on a birthday a couple of years ago. Before I could really start playing it, however, he commandeered it and it’s been his ever since. At the time, there weren’t that many games out that I wanted, but now there’s a ton, so I asked for a replacement. It will likely only be played at the very end of the day before I go to sleep, but I’m excited to geek out like I did when I was younger.

I’ve always loved video games, but never the kind with blood and gore and lots of shooting. I like the cute games with beautiful art and interesting storytelling that contain a wonderful narrative. What I’m most excited about are a few indie games that employ unique and wonderful art direction. There’s one that looks perfectly spooky in time for Halloween that’s all done in a pen and ink style! So, as odd as it seems, the games I’ve chosen are a sort of art class of various styles that will hopefully give me some good direction and ideas for my own art. All while I’m solving mysteries and puzzles before I get too tired to continue and drift off to sleep. When I was very young, I once thought I might grow up and make video games one day. Life didn’t work out in that direction, but I’ve always had a fondness for the story-driven games that I adored back then. Even if it means my mind is still going a mile a minute trying to solve something, it’s definitely a wonderful way of kicking back to relax.

