For our prompt of “Eyes” today, I initially started trying a self-portrait, but my eyes looked a little tired today so I ended up with this scruffy little cat instead. I’ve heard the expression of “puppy dog eyes” referring to someone who has a facial expression of credulousness combined with a touch of naïve innocence. Cats can adopt the very same expression, but don’t seem to get the credit they deserve. So I figured the cat equivalent must be “kitten cat eyes.” In truth, I simply felt like making something a bit furrier and using more ink so I could doodle more. I doodled the eyes and nose and was going to leave it at that, but then ended up with a whole cat by the time I was done. That’s the joy of doodling, I’ve literally no clue what will happen when I start. Though my doodles are a touch more elaborate and accurate these days than when I was scrawling little images in the corner of my notebooks at school, it’s still pretty much the same process. I’ll start scribbling something and if that something fails to excite me, I’ll move on to something else instead. Today, indeed, it was my own image that didn’t excite me. I looked like a guy who hadn’t yet adapted to the time change and wanted to crawl back in bed. This wasn’t at all surprising, because it’s exactly how I felt most of the day.

When I was younger, I would always receive compliments on my eyes. They were much bluer and brighter then. These days, I get lots of compliments on the blue frames that surround them. And, that’s just fine. I’m quite thankful to have inherited my mother’s eyes. No matter how many lines appear around them, they still sparkle with a bit of mischief. Yeah, I can say that freely because my mother doesn’t read my blog since she refuses to get wifi or anything more than a flip phone. But, trust me when I say she’s always up to something. Nothing nefarious, but like many folks in my family there’s always a touch of humor and sarcasm waiting there. There’s a lovely freedom to never taking life too seriously. That’s what my mother taught me. In her youth, my mom’s eyes were so stunning they practically entered the room before she did. Today, there’s still that flash of creative brilliance in her eyes and that spark of amusement when it comes to life. And she’s right about that. It’s nearly impossible to get too stressed out about things when you’re the first to spot the ridiculousness of it all.

That’s why I see still always see the world through joyful eyes. It’s a crazy place, indeed, but when you look at things in a certain way there’s always far more good than bad to be found there. How one sees the world is indeed not just an aspect of eyes, but what’s in a person’s heart and soul. Those things I can only feel combined with what I see create the full picture of my life. Indeed, this has an effect on what I sketch. Even if I try to sketch something a bit sad, it comes across as whimsical. If I even try to add a bit of melancholy to a painting it still comes across as hopeful. Perhaps it’s my color wheel palette of bright colors, or moreover it’s likely just the fact that this is how I truly see the world. No matter how many wrinkles appear around my eyes, they do nothing to change my view. Even when I’m a bit exhausted adjusting to daylight savings time, I feel the same way. I’m just happy. The good I see in my world is always more than the bad. In many ways, I wonder if I’m just a touch too naïve when it comes to life, but I can’t think of a better way to live it than with kitten cat eyes.

