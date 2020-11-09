For our prompt of “Misty” today, I nearly sketched my first dog since that was also her name, but then decided to try something a little more atmospheric. So we have a little red fox enjoying the view during a misty morning on top of a mountain. Or, at least that’s what I had in my head. I realized that I’d never once tried to paint mist before, so it was all a bit of an experiment to see what might appear. I remember when I was a kid, my parents and I traveled through the Great Smoky Mountains, also more cutely shortened to the Smokies, while we were on vacation. This range was originally named “Shaconage” by the native Cherokee which translates to “Land of the Blue Mist.” I’ve not seen these mountains since childhood so my memory is as foggy as the terrain, but I still remember the feeling of awe and wonder I felt quite clearly. It was like being in the presence of something truly magical.



My trip was back in the 70’s, and so the song “The Way We Were” was also running through my head. Not only was it playing on the radio back then, but also, the second line is “Misty water-colored memories of the way we were.” I think that’s a lovely description of how memories work. They are more of a painting of what we felt, rather than a photo of what actually happened. I don’t remember everything that happened on that trip through the mountains, just bits and pieces of moments. But I’d never seen mountains that tall before that trip and I still remember the winding roads and wondering what incredible thing might appear around the next bend. The feeling of adventure was so strong that it’s stuck with me to this day. Each time, I’m worried about trying something new, I think back to those feelings I had as a child. Those special moments where all traces of fear and worry were gone, and all that was left was silent wonder.

Today, nature still has that affect on me. Even if there’s not a mountain view or climb where I live, there’s plenty of lovely natural things to enjoy. Outside my window there are many tall and beautiful trees and host of small animals that are a joy to watch. Life gets so busy some days that I feel like I’ve almost missed living it. I have to remind myself to take breaks and slow down and just let the world wash over me. This is easier said than done, of course, as project deadlines are always looming in the back of my mind. But, when I stop and just let my mind rest and enjoy that more natural world around me, I always feel amazing. Each little bird or squirrel that I see outside my window reminds me that life is a gift. And one day, I hope to return to those mountains and see that wonderful view again. Until that time, I’ll simply enjoy the grandeur of those watercolor memories in that land of the blue mist.

