For our prompt of “Marbles” today, I somehow stumbled across videos of kittens playing with them. So, after finally pausing the videos long enough to sketch something, that’s what we have for today. As many of you know, I’m actually allergic to cats, but I adore them, so sketching them always makes it feels like I get to have one of my very own. Watching cats playing with marbles is strangely satisfying and I love seeing the determined and focused expression as they hunt them down. And, well, marbles are simply something I’ve always adored. I never played the actual game they’re meant for, but loved making elaborate marble runs as a kid and watching them roll and twist their way through whatever contraption I created. One of the best things about being a little kid, or little cat for that matter, is that everything is always so wonderful and new. There’s so much to learn, but much of that learning is done through simply experiencing the world. And lots and lots of playtime! In case you haven’t noticed, nothing much has changed with me. I still think that play is the best way to learn something new and I still love to play each and every day. So, thanks for stopping by my sketchbook playground to see what this big kid made in his sandbox today.

Throughout my life I’ve gone through sudden spurts of wanting to learn all I could about something or another. I spent one year studying screenwriting, for example. This included attending a Master’s level course at a university. I loved this class! On the first day, the professor showed us clips from classic movies and then pulled out the key concepts of each and how they applied to story structure. Then, he told us to go write a 5 page script. Many of the other students were noticeably rattled by this sudden assignment and complained that they had not been given the proper steps involved. I wasn’t even sure what they meant, since there are no specific steps in the creative process for me. It’s always been just learning the key concepts, proceeding to leaps of faith, playing around at something, jumping right in before knowing much of anything, failing, trying again, and then suddenly making something new. It’s a messy process, to be sure, but it’s so freeing and fun! And it’s precisely the same process that we all used as kids. So, I appreciated this professor’s approach tremendously because it allowed me the opportunity to experience my own intuition.

Sure, this moment came back to me while I was watching a kitten playing with marbles. That’s totally ridiculous to consider, but it’s equally kind of awesome. When I’m playing, there’s never a way to DO something incorrectly. There are no rules to follow and therefore no rules to break. That feeling of intense joy and freedom is something I remember vividly as a child. The only thing certain was that I would certainly have a bit of fun if I tried something new. As much as I’d love to say I can always recapture this feeling as an adult, I have to admit that it’s difficult sometimes. Yeah, even the big kid struggles with this one. I will still often worry that what I’m DOing isn’t the right approach. I question myself and this stops me from taking that next leap. So instead, I’ve started asking myself better questions. What would Little Charlie do in this situation? Instead of wondering what would happen if he failed, he would only wonder what would happen when he succeeds. This certainty is something we adults call confidence, but when you’re a kid, it’s just learning to play.

