Let’s All Go To The Lobby!

For our prompt of “Drive-In Movie” today, I sketched a vintage car at a drive-in as the intermission cartoon comes on. As a kid, I used to love seeing the little cartoons they played during intermission that encouraged you to get more treats in the middle of a film. Though, when you’re a kid, you hardly need that much coaxing when it comes to treats of any kind. I remember going to see the first Star Wars movie back in the 70’s at a drive-in. I was too young to drive myself, so my sister let me crash a date with her and her husband. Being the perfect age for such a film, I was hooked and an immediate fan and soon begin to diligently collect all of the action figures. It’s been decades, however, since I’ve been to a drive-in theater. I always thought it would be fun to go again, but these days the whole affair is a bit past my bedtime so I haven’t returned. Yet, I remember the experience with a full heart of nostalgic fondness.



In truth, I rarely go to even a regular movie theater these days. They closed the wonderful Alamo theater that was downtown, so there’s no longer a theater that really provides an experience worth attending. I also rarely love the new blockbuster films and prefer movies with more thought and story, which breeze their way direct to streaming services now. And, in truth, most of the movies that would lure Philippe out of the house were animated since they typically had only a 90 minute running time. Somewhere along the line theater movies got longer and longer, with no intermission, so going to one becomes quite a commitment and even a matinee viewing can take over the entire day. So, we typically just watch movies at home these days, which our pup Elliott much prefers. Elliott actually enjoys watching them with us, but does prefer movies with other dogs in them.

Elliott also loves it when we have a family popcorn night to watch a movie. And, I can’t blame him. Popcorn is definitely one of my favorite snacks as well and makes even a night at home feel more like a proper theater experience. As I was looking for new movies to watch recently, I kept coming across older movies that I remember really enjoying. In fact, there were far more movies that I had seen before catching my eye than there were new movies that I was anxious to see. Perhaps, it’s simply that so many of those older movies are now part of my own personal history. They’re more than flicks that appeared on the screen. They are stories that I experienced while growing up and becoming the person I am today. Stories that seemed grander when combined with my own emotional worries, fears, and expectations that come with growing older. So, maybe that’s why I’ll always think back fondly to that singular moment in time when halfway through a drive-in movie, little animated characters would pop up on screen and happily invite me to go to the lobby and get a treat.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

