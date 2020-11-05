For our prompt of “Fireworks” today, I immediately realized I’ve never painted fireworks before so I wasn’t quite sure how to approach things. In truth, it sounded hard so I’d sort of avoided ever doing it. So, I figured it was a good time to play with my masking fluid pens that I purchased recently and still had yet to use. There’s no ink in this one, as I just sketched a mouse silhouette and sparks in the sky with the pens and then grabbed five colors and splashed some wet-in-wet watercolor about before removing the masking fluid. A touch more paint made a mouse happen. It was super quick, other than the long drying time, and super fun and so I will definitely try this again. As for fireworks, I adore them! I love sitting under a canopy of sparks as it always seems so magical. As a kid, I’d beg my parents to get me some each year during the summer months, but they were never quite as grand as the kind I’d see at big celebrations.



Also, for my friends in the United Kingdom, I hope you have a very happy Guy Fawkes Night! I love celebrations in the evening with all of the wonderful lights. And when the sky fills with fireworks my inner child still does backflips. There are normally many firework displays where I live during the summer months, but this year, almost all of them were cancelled due to the pandemic. Sometimes Philippe and I will climb up to our rooftop deck to watch them, but other nights, we just listen to the booms in the distance. There’s one particular show that’s so close to our house that it feels like the fireworks are happening directly over our heads. That’s the one I never want to miss. There’s something mesmerizing about seeing the lights flash and then watching the trailing light fade away. Though by the end, the air is coated in a thick cloud of smoke and everything smells a bit like rotten eggs or as if everyone also celebrated by farting at all once. Well, that’s what my inner child always thinks.

Our dog Phineas doesn’t really care for fireworks very much. He doesn’t mind the lights, but the big booms make him nervous. We assume he must think we’re in the middle of fighting some sort of war or something. He doesn’t quite understand why people would choose to celebrate so loudly. He likes things quiet and demure as he’s quite the little gentleman. Yet, I love the big booms and blasts of color. And, it’s quite intriguing to think that fireworks were invented in China, thousands of years ago, quite by accident. Someone left a few bamboo stalks drying too long over some coal and it exploded with a terribly loud bang. Indeed, many wonderful things in life have come to us via happy accidents. Many of the sketches I make are created in much the same way. I’m sure that planning something is a wonderful approach as well, but I adore simply going for it and seeing what happens next. Today was all a bit rushed, but before I knew it, I suddenly found myself lighting up the sky.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

