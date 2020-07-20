For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Wiggle,” I first thought of a little puppy as they are often quite wiggly. But, I wasn’t inspired to sketch one just sitting and wiggling, so I made one wiggling with excitement while chasing after a tennis ball. My own dog Phineas is no longer a puppy, but even when he was young he wasn’t really into chasing after balls. He’d try it a few times and then on the third throw he’d just look at me bored as if saying, “are you going to go get that?” But today at lunch, he had a burst of sudden energy and started bringing me toys I didn’t even know that he still had. Specifically, he brought me a bright yellow tennis ball that I hadn’t seen in ages. It looked brand new since he never really played with it much previously. His eyes were beaming with anticipation and even his tail was wagging a bit. It was the cutest thing and wonderful to see him acting like a puppy again. So, I threw the ball a couple of times and he gleefully ran after it. On the third throw, however, he just stared at me like I was an idiot. Some things never change.



Though I can’t really fault Phineas, since I tend to be the same way about many things. Something is fun at first, but then very quickly the excitement dims and I almost forget what made it so fun in the first place. Unlike a little puppy, I can’t maintain my interest for very long. Philippe is very similar when it comes to movies and television shows. We’ll find the very occasional gem that can keep him engaged, but more often than not, he’ll end up back on his phone reading the news. When I ask him why he just shrugs and says, “they lost me.” Though I can usually stay interested a bit longer than Philippe when it comes to movies, I have to admit that the perfect movie is quite rare. There’s always that slow and arduous middle that’s a struggle for screenwriters to write and unless done perfectly, it becomes a bit of a slog for audiences to get through as well. So, when something holds my attention all the way through, it often feels quite magical. And that’s exactly how I feel about my sketching habit.

The truth is, when I started this site and began sketching every day, my friends kept asking me if I was still doing that sketching thing. They weren’t simply impressed that I was indeed still doing it, they were flat out amazed. They know me well. Not one of them could have guessed that I would be able to keep this daily practice going. Now, of course, it’s been over five years of daily sketches and stories and I have to admit that I’m a bit amazed myself. But then, each time I sit down to sketch something, I’m reminded of exactly why I DO it! It’s always fun! And, I’m always curious to know what that next blank page will become. For once in my life, I’ve found something that holds my attention. Something I can happily do with inner child wiggling and giggling alongside me. It’s always good to be reminded of what made me fall in love in the first place. Whether it’s my finicky little dog, or analytical husband, or simply a lovely art habit I started once upon a time. There are some things in life that are just worth coming back to, like a puppy chasing a ball.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in