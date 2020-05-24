For our prompt of “Golden” today, I chose to sketch a golden pocket watch. I love watches like these with exposed clockwork, though I hadn’t yet sketched one like this. Indeed, that’s likely because it’s a bit of a challenge to fake in all of the detail. It’s amazing to me to see those inner workings and imagine how anyone might have figured out how to make something like this work. While we have so much new technology released on almost a daily basis these days, good old-fashioned clockwork still manages to thrill me more. Indeed, this is true for so many things. I love mechanical processes, which is why I prefer sketching with a pen and paint. It feels magical to make something appear on paper with very few tools. And though I’ve never owned a golden pocket watch like this one, I’m now thinking it might just get added to my wish list. Life is way too short to be shy about wishes.



This afternoon I was in a very nostalgic mood, so I ended up playing Benji movies in the background. These movies came out when I was very little and I loved them so much! Watching them again, I realize how cool it was that a little dog was able to pull audiences in without the help of computer graphics or special effects. Indeed, these days, all animals are animated or have a little help, but this was just clever camera angles and storytelling. It’s still really magical to watch and even a bit more impressive now that anything seems to be possible. It’s equally why I loved the original Jurassic Park where good old-fashioned puppetry was used seamlessly with computer graphics. It’s just a cool feat of mechanical skill and imagination. Our dog Phineas actually sat through most of the first Benji movie that was on, watching it intently, so he was apparently impressed as well, or just wondered what was up with all the barking.

Indeed, my mother was a crafter and always making things by hand all of the time when I was growing up. Though I was rubbish at crochet and many of the sewing crafts where she excelled, I did love drawing things. It’s strange to me now to think I took a more than 20 year break from drawing anything at all, but life has a way of interrupting our heart’s desires. Thankfully, I’m back to doodling and haven’t stopped since I started. My little sketchbooks, pen cases, and watercolor palette have become my close companions. I’ve no furtive professional goal in all of this, and it’s simply become my hobby. It’s a wonderful way to disconnect from digital things and remember a time before all of that. A golden time of mechanical ingenuity that I still find so inspiring. So, that’s why you’ll now always find me taking those little daily breaks from our digital life to sketch stuff, each and every day, like clockwork.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

