There’s no way I was going to miss our prompt of “Newborn” today, which to me, always ends up as another chance to sketch baby animals. Here’s a quick little sketch of a couple of my favorites. I don’t have any young elephants or giraffes being born in my neighborhood, but there are lots and lots of little bunnies popping up everywhere. Also, the birds have been rather busy. I can hear lots of little baby bird chirps on my walks. It’s fun to hear those signs of life and new beginnings as this past year has been anything but normal. This time of year typically comes with only a few sunny days here and lots of rain, but it’s been rather sunny and lovely for a few days now. I always enjoy this time of year and there’s something about all of the newness that thoroughly inspires me. It reminds me of when I was just a little kid and the future seemed so ripe with possibilities. Now, of course, I’m just a big kid who feels very much the same way.



Philippe and I have been taking more walks now that the weather is getting nicer. Our dog Phineas is getting older and, if possible, even more persnickety. On some walks he’s game to go long distances, and on others, he’s just ready to go back to the couch. Phineas is currently laying behind me as we’ve just returned from a longer walk. He’s already snoring loudly, and seems quite content. I rather envy him as it’s been a very busy month for me and I think a nice long nap would be quite welcome. As many of you know, I have a day job as a Creative Director, which means I spend pretty much every waking hour either creating something new or solving design conundrums. One would think I’d find a hobby that involved something totally different, but creating is simply what I love to DO most! So, my jumbled brain just keeps right on bouncing from one thing to the next each day.

It’s still my birthday month for a few days, so I’m making the most of each new day. And, though I’m growing older, I’ve certainly not grown up yet. And even if I had a little more time each day, I’d certainly fill it up again and always wonder just where the time has gone. I’m proud of what I’ve managed to accomplish to date, but my mind is always spinning with so many more ideas. Beyond the stacks and stacks of filled sketchbooks, I have files with bits of writing and notes to myself of ideas I want to make one day. I’m rather sure that some will new become the winning idea that I actually pursue, but one can never have too many dreams. It’s never too late to pursue even the craziest of them. Though I’m admittedly a child at heart, I think we all possess that same spark inside. There’s a little voice there that wants to be heard more than anything in the world. All we have to do is listen. I think it’s rather wonderful to imagine a world where everyone dreams the biggest dreams imaginable. A world where we don’t have to even pretend to be grownups, and can just enjoy life to the fullest, like little baby animals.

Check Out My New Interactive Picture Book!

Published in