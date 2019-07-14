We’ve reached Day 14 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and for our prompt of “Furry Things,” I opted for this tiny little furry kitten. As many of you might know by now, I’m allergic to cats, but that doesn’t stop me from adoring them. And baby furry animals are so cute. It’s probably good to have allergies or I would want one of every kind. Since, I constantly tell people to reconnect with their inner child when painting, it’s equally a wonderful icon of everything I believe. Notice the completely curious stare that’s equally devoid of judgement on this little cat. That’s precisely how I think we’re at our best when we show up to make something new. Without life’s preconceived notions, anything is possible and everything is perfectly wondrous. And knowing I would have very little time to paint anything today wasn’t a concern at all. I just followed my ridiculously easy Scribble, Doodle, Color approach and had a little kitty to post in no time at all. I owe any level of success to my inner child. He’s the one who allows me to create things quickly and without worry. To make something new daily without obsessing over whether or not it’s good enough to post or will be any sort of crowd-pleaser. And, mostly, for making an art journey that’s a lovely trip to a fun playground each and every day!

For me, I still just love the fact that I can manage to post anything at all. It’s like a fun personal challenge each day that I set for myself in the midst of a thousand other obligations. Why on earth would I do this? Because each and every time I make something new, I feel better. It’s nothing more mysterious than that. So, in turn, if I’ve found something that makes me feel this happy, it only makes sense to DO it each and every day. Yeah, that’s logic so simple it could have only come from Little Charlie. But, I’ve proven that it’s indeed true. At least for me personally, after having shown up each and every day with a sketch and story for over 4 years now. Yet, in my heart, I think it’s most likely true for you as well and applies to whatever creative passion currently holds your heart. Don’t let those “have to do” things get in the way of your “need to do” things. Completing something I simply have to do has very little effect on my overall happiness, but when I successfully DO what my heart needs, life gets instantly better. And those things I have to do still get done, and are even better off with the glee I have to bring to them.

Perhaps these are simply the ramblings of a crazy optimist. Life has so many challenges and there are constantly things we have to deal with each and every day. But, I’ve been asked lately how I manage to DO all of the projects I currently have going. And, I don’t have the fancy step-by-step process that people typically want. I just have a mindset and an attitude that guides me. My process is a bit different each and every time, but that’s the lovely side effect when you simply let yourself be guided by glee. I make things simply because it’s what brings me joy. And, the more time I spend making things, the better I get! That’s really everything one needs to know when they set out to create something new. The rest is a mixture of hope, awe, and the unexpected. Not particularly different than a little kitten trying to sort out what is and isn’t in life. After all of these years, we’re all still that little kitten at heart. And it’s the most valuable and amazing feeling in the world when you can approach what you create like a little ball of fur.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

