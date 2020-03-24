For our prompt of “Dandelion” today, I opted for a couple of them in a little vase. Indeed, these are nature’s landscaping as they tend to pop up all of the time in yards, whether people want them or not. But, I’ve always thought they were rather beautiful. A few have started to appear here, though the weather remains much cooler than it should be this time of year. I’ve been so happy to see little wild flowers popping up here and there. A perfect reminder of something simple and lovely during these stressful times. Watching as little pops of color return to the world is my favorite part of spring. And no matter what else might be happening right now, those bits of color will still appear no matter what. It brings me a lot of comfort to know that some of the most beautiful and wonderful things in the world never change.



Philippe and I have been setting things up so that we can work from home for the next few weeks. It’s quite a different approach to life, but we’ve gotten it all figured out. Though it does seem strange that at a time when everyone should be returning to the outdoors, we’re all mostly staying indoors. But we’ll be taking lots of walks soon, and probably a few more than we’d normally take, so it’s all good! In truth, as with anything that happens in life, making the most of it and looking for the good things is a perfectly wonderful approach indeed. This evening, we’re back to watching fun distractions on Disney Plus. There are quite a few live action movies that Philippe has never seen that I adore, so I’m using this time to share them with him. All of them share that wonderful feeling of positive hope and escape that’s so needed right now.

Also, today was the first day of Sketchbook Revival, and my video was one of the first two out of the gate. So, if you haven’t signed up yet, I hope you’ll DO so and join me by clicking here! I’m so shy when it comes to videos, and this is only the second one I’ve ever done, but I’ve been loving seeing what everyone sketched along with me! It was my first full tutorial of a single doodlewash, and so I was a bit nervous to try it. But, after seeing the lovely outcome from those who sketched along with me, it feels really good! I’m not an art instructor, nor do I intend to become one full time, but it’s really fun to share what I’ve learned along the way. This coincided with my very recent release of my second Sketching Stuff Activity Book focused on sketching food! It’s so new that it hasn’t appeared in search results yet, but if you’re interested, I hope you’ll check out! Thanks to all of you for continuing to provide so much joy in the world. Together, we can make sure that no matter what happens, there will always be those little bits of beauty.

