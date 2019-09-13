Our prompt of “Laptop” today was admittedly unusual in that it’s not a subject matter that often shows up in sketches. Yet, it’s quite a common everyday thing. Each morning, I start my day with a cup (or two) of coffee with my laptop in front of me like this. It’s just a little bit of time each day, before I have to head to work. But it’s a wonderful time where I can catch up on what everyone else is sketching, starting the day with a lovely dose of artistic inspiration. My laptop is also filled with lots of precious little things as well. There are folders with ideas and outlines for books I’ve never managed to write. Little pieces of stories that have yet to come together and some, no doubt, that I’ve forgotten about and will stumble upon once again one day. I’m a maker at heart, so I just keep right on making things. Often, I have no idea what will happen with them when I start. Yet, in my heart, I have a feeling that it will all manage to come together in the end. And, even if some ideas never grow up to become something, it doesn’t really matter to me. It’s just really fun to make up ideas in the first place!

To be honest, I probably have way too many ideas that I’m coming up with at once. Philippe is pretty much a saint for putting up with me and whatever new thing I’ve suddenly decided that I simply must DO next. More than that, he is quite supportive, even when he knows it’s entirely possible whatever idea I just giddily blubbered on about over dinner might never actually come to fruition. After I published my Sketching Stuff memoir, I was all set on writing fiction next in the form of a cozy mystery series. Philippe even bought me a book on the subject last Christmas and brainstormed ideas with me. It’s wonderful thing to dream with the person you love. What happened instead, of course, was that I started a series of Activity Books that I now have to complete before I can get back to my mystery writing dream. Or, indeed, whatever dream is currently gnawing at my heart when that time comes. I’m rather excited to find out!

Many times at work, my team will come into my office and see just how many screens I have open on my laptop at one time. There’s usually an audible gasp followed with, “how can you do that?” It’s truly just how my mind works. It’s completely non-linear. I have to work on several things simultaneously, pushing each one forward a little as I go. If I try to focus on only one thing, it usually goes nowhere at all. Indeed, I am only able to focus when it comes to watercolor sketching, so perhaps that’s part of the allure for me. Even then, it’s not a lot of time, but it’s a wonderful little bit of time indeed. Yet, I’m happy with where my dreams have taken me, though there are still so many things I wish I could do next. And, I feel truly lucky to have a partner who keeps cheering me on even when I fail to deliver. That’s the thing about dreams. They don’t thrive on criticism and critique, but instead, flourish with just the smallest bit of positive enthusiasm. It’s the very culture of Doodlewash itself! We can each DO anything we want in life as long as we have some cheerleaders to encourage us along the way. So, thanks to each of you who encourage me in these daily posts as I reveal a tiny bit, each day, from my little box of dreams.

