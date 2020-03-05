Little Creatures

, 5
Chipmunk And Flowers Watercolor Painting

For our prompt of “Chipmunk” today, I created mine in a quick little sketch with some pink flowers for a bit more color. Last spring there was a little chipmunk that was living right next to us and I’d see him occasionally darting around. They’re just so tiny, and so, I find them incredibly cute. I watched him dart around for as long as he would let me and then he disappeared back into a hole in the ground. The limited time outside is more of a defense mechanism as when you’re this tiny, it means you have tons of predators. But as usual, while studying them for this sketch, I got totally sidetracked watching videos of them. In one video, which I actually watched on repeat, a little chipmunk stuffs 6 acorns into its face and runs off. The fat cheeks only served to make the little guy even more adorable. As I look in the mirror and notice the fatter cheeks I personally acquired over the winter, I’m not sure it has quite the same charming effect.

As I was bouncing around looking at chipmunks I saw a bit of trivia that said they need 15 hours of sleep each day. I think our dog Phineas has that beat. He, like many basenjis, prefers to sleep in a little bit more, which can amount to up to 20 hours a day. But, in those 4 hours when his switch turns back to the “ON” position he does everything he can to make up for lost time. He bounds up and down the stairs for most of it trying to see what’s happening outside from every vantage point possible. Then he’ll start pawing at us for more treats, which we’ve now begun to place in toys to slow him down a bit. Once, when handed his treat toy, Phineas just looked at it and pushed it around and walked off in the other direction. Philippe jumped in like a mama bear and started asking him if he felt okay. Phineas looked up at him with sad brown eyes and just sat there. I glanced over during this interaction and simply said, “he’s fine. He’s playing you to see if you’ll get the treat out for him!” Which, of course, he was, so now Philippe doesn’t give in so easily.

I rather enjoy watching the interaction between Phineas and Philippe from afar. Phineas has such a willful streak that shows up quite regularly. On walks, he’ll pull in a particular direction and if you don’t immediately go his way, you get the side eye or Phineas will just sit down and not move at all until you come to your senses and comply. While certainly irritating in the exact moment, it’s just impossible to stay that way for long. Phineas has those magnetic traits that are simply impossible to ignore. He’s small and cute. And, in his case at least, he knows it and works it to his advantage whenever possible. I love his willfulness and ability to stick to getting something that he wants. It’s inspiring to see him try multiple approaches to things before just giving up entirely. I like to fancy myself as having the same dogged determination, but sometimes he reminds me that maybe I did give up too soon on something. Perhaps, there’s another chance for that impossible dream to come true. It never hurts to try, at least. This is simply a bit of sage wisdom that I acquired from taking a moment to watch little creatures.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with sepia ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Chipmunk And Flowers Watercolor Painting Sketchbook Detail

 

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
5 Comments
  1. Karen Fortier 1 hour ago

    So cute Charlie! It does feel so much like Spring. It was a grey day here and I took the day to not leave the house. Exhaustion and a bit of funk from a long chaotic evening of hanging art with 8 other artists. So I played in my studio and it helped!

    Reply
  2. Mary Roff 55 mins ago

    Cute little chipmunk, Charlie!!

    Reply
  3. Claire Randall 44 mins ago

    Very cute

    Reply
  4. Lisa 28 mins ago

    Dogged determination! Lol lol! I had a friend who had a Bassett hound. She took him for a walk once and he got tired on the way home, so he laid down and wouldn’t get up for anything. She had to get the car and drive him home!

    Reply
  5. Sandra Strait 22 mins ago

    My basenji was a well of energy. I’m sure he slept, but I don’t think I ever saw him. I remember once we visited some friends who had a farm. Their border collie had pups that were about six months old and they all went wild. By the end of the day, Warlock was still jumping around, encouraging them to play and they were exhausted. He ran them all into the ground.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 51,168 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: