For our prompt of “Rain” today, I made a quick little sketch of a puppy taking shelter under an umbrella. It’s actually been raining here off and on for several days now, but as soon as I finished this sketch, the sun finally appeared for just a moment. Then the clouds returned and the sky was several shades of gray once more. The rainy season came a bit later this year than it normally does where I live, and the temperatures took quite a long time to warm up. My own dog Phineas is not a fan of the rain or chillier weather and usually just hides indoors while being a bit of a grump about his inability to bask in the sun. But I rather enjoy a rainy day. Especially when it’s a nice gentle rain that lasts for several hours. It’s quite relaxing. Though sometimes, I find myself getting so relaxed that I’m not very productive. I guess Phineas and I both are rather solar-powered after all.



Philippe and I got to see a couple of our friends this weekend whom we haven’t seen in more than a year. It was wonderful! I know I’ve missed seeing friends, but actually seeing them again made me realize just how much I needed that time. While I’ve managed to keep my spirits up during this pandemic and even remain productive, there were some days that I just felt rather exhausted and unmotivated. Sometimes, I wasn’t even sure why, but now I know that I was missing something crucial. As much as I’m an introvert and can spend hours and hours alone in my own crazy thoughts, I still need that physical connection with friends. Just being in the same room, and yes, sharing a nice long hug. Being able to spend time as we did before with our vaccinated friends has been one of the greatest gifts that I could ever hope to receive.

Of course, Phineas wasn’t quite as pleased to have company return. He rather liked having his two dads to himself much of this past year. Philippe and I joke that he thinks of any gathering that includes any other people as a “crazy party” and Phineas does end up quite exhausted the next day. In reality, it was just all of the incessant pawing and demands for attention. I can’t imagine what he’d think were we to ever have an actual party. But we never do. Philippe and I both like to spend time with less than a handful of our closest friends. It makes the evening more special to have dedicated time to focus and chat about life. As for my own life, it’s pretty much the same as it’s always been. I’m trying new things each and every day and wondering if I’ll ever figure out what I want to be when I grow up. Then I realize, I’d have to actually grow up for that to happen and the whole proposition sounds perfectly unpleasant. Instead, I’ll just enjoy my childlike hope for the future as it takes me where I’m meant to go next. And, I’ll continue to see each tiny reflection as a dream that might come true, in those little drops of rain.

