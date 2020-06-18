For our prompt of “Hedgehog” today, I decided to sketch one in a bit of a storybook setting. Unless you’re a hedgehog named Sonic, these little creatures aren’t super colorful so I doodled some mushrooms as well. Apparently these little ones got their name from a combination of their favorite hiding spot, garden hedges, and the fact that make a little grunting sound like a pig. Indeed, since they like chowing down on invasive insects they are usually a welcome addition to a garden. They’re not native to the United States, but are sometimes kept as pets here. I find it fun that the hedgehog was originally called an urchin, which I think is rather cute as well. Indeed, I’d never sketched one before so I got a little lost in learning a bit about them. I also stumbled across a Grimm’s fairytale about a boy born half hedgehog, but like so many of those original tales, it was really just bizarre and disturbing. But, I mostly just learned that these little balls of quills are really just kind of cute.

Philippe and I finally watched the Sonic the Hedgehog movie recently based on the character from the video game. Though we both love video games, we rarely ever enjoy the translation of them to the big or small screen. But, we were pleasantly surprised with this one. It was super entertaining and we really enjoyed it. It seems these days we’re watching a bit more television than usual. All of our entertainment out of the home has all been put on hold. While I love nesting and enjoy being home most of all, I do miss getting out and experiencing new things. Our dog Phineas doesn’t seem to mind the current situation at all since now there’s always someone around to let him in and out all day long. Indeed, he finds this moment in time rather wonderful and seems to be super happy with the arrangement. And, I do enjoy getting to spend more time with him. Well, more time near him, since he’s a solitary creature who tends to just do his own thing.

Philippe got a new food processor and last night he made an awesome avocado dip. When we got to the bottom of bowl I’m pretty sure I shed a small tear to see it disappear. I keep asking him what’s next and he just smiles at me slyly, which rather than a secret, usually just means that he honestly has no clue. He tends to approach things in much the same fashion as I do. When the inspiration strikes, all will be revealed. But, whatever comes next, I’m sure it will be absolutely fabulous as well. Life has gotten a bit slower these days, but it still comes with lovely little surprises. And I’m quite content enjoying my own little world. Not simply my home, but also the world of my own imagination. A sketchbook is the perfect way to travel, even if I think I’ve no place to go. Like today, I love to simply make up a place I wish existed and dream of a location that’s colorful and happy, just waiting for a visit from a little hedgehog.

