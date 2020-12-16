For our prompt of “Sheep” today, I did a quick little doodle of a baby one in the snow, with a scarf to keep it warm. Though there wasn’t any snow today where I live, it was extremely cold. When we were out walking our dog Phineas this morning, it was totally freezing and he was not pleased at all. I couldn’t blame him. If it’s going to be that cold, I sort of wish there was snow to go along with it. I was sort of hoping for a white Christmas this year, but even though it’s cold enough, there’s no snow in the forecast. We’re home most all of the time these days, so this would be the perfect year to be surrounded by snow. Anytime I don’t have to drive in the stuff, I can just enjoy it like a little kid again! But, there was an impossibly blue sky today and lots of sunshine so that made me very happy indeed.



There’s been quite a flurry of activity around our house as we both try to finish up projects before the holidays get closer. The Christmas lights are still sparkling bright, which is a lovely motivator to get everything completed so we can focus on the fun stuff more. I still need to wrap presents, and just realized that one of Philippe’s presents didn’t get delivered to the right spot. It was small and silly, but I hope they’ll be able to route it back to the proper location. And, if not, I hope whoever receives it accidentally will enjoy it as well. I just realized I also need to get some stocking stuffers, which just means a couple cheap toys and bits of chocolate for Philippe. Phineas has a stocking as well, of course, but he has no patience for toys these days. He just wants stuff that he can eat.

I have to respect that, as treats are indeed one of the lovely bits about the holiday season. I don’t indulge too much, but even a little piece of chocolate that I wouldn’t normally have feels perfectly decadent and wonderful. Last night when we went to open our little countdown calendars, Philippe asked me what day it was. I told him and his face got really sad and he followed that up by saying, “it’s going by too fast!” Indeed, that seems to be the case this year, but I’m still thrilling to every little moment as it happens! I can’t wait to have a little holiday break and enjoy each day with a bit more relaxation. Though it’s tough to be super relaxed when my inner child is bouncing off the walls with excitement and anticipation. That’s actually most of the fun, though, so I wouldn’t dare try to hold back the little lamb.

