Lion Cub Grass And Flowers Watercolor Illustration

For our prompt of “Lion” today, I decided to sketch a little cub taking those first few timid steps. Though I’ve been sketching daily for a few years now, each time I sit down to a blank page in my sketchbook, I always feel a bit like this. A touch of uncertainty, at first, that then gets perfectly overshadowed by a strong sense of curiosity and excitement. I’m just really want to find out what happens next. Once I start making those first few marks on the paper, I get caught up in the act of creating an image appear and stop worrying about whether or not it’s going to be a great sketch. I hope it turns out lovely in some way, but I mostly just love the opportunity to create something once again. Getting to make some art, always feels like a little gift. First, it’s just a gift to myself. A chance to give myself the time and space to relax and enjoy something special. And next, I get to share whatever I made with all of you, and hopefully, if everything works out, give you the gift of a smile.

Today, Philippe and did nothing much of anything. We binge watched some shows on television after going to grab some groceries. Later we made an additional run to Costco, a bit disappointed that football season had ended so the crowds had all returned. As we were checking out, the cashier remarked on the spelling of Philippe’s name. “Two “P’s” and an “E”,” she said, “is that right?” Philippe responded that it was indeed correct and that he was from France. She smiled one of those giant and genuine smiles that makes the room a touch warmer. Then she said, “You need to come through my line next time as well!” After realizing she’d forgotten to put on her name tag, she quickly put it on and said, “sorry about that! You don’t even know my name! It’s Sheneka! You come through my line next time.” To this, Philippe just blushed a bit and said, “You won’t remember me.” Sheneka stared him in the face and said, “I bet I will. Next time, we’re gonna challenge each other!” I honestly have no idea what game was being played, but I loved watching all of the happiness taking place during that one simple interaction.

These are the moments that I adore, and why I enjoy our everyday routines. There’s always those beautiful little reminders that I’m never missing anything that I truly love. Perhaps, I am just easily amused, like a little cub discovering the world for the first time each day. Yet, I think that’s a rather perfect way to live a life of joy. But, there are so many little moments that I know I fail to see each day. The ones that are just too small to feel relevant, or when I’m too distracted to actually be present. My own shyness will often make me miss out on interactions with people. So, seeing even that littlest bit of connection between Philippe and Sheneka today was inspiring. It’s a reminder to be a bit bolder when I’m out in the world and take time to make more connections. I can’t help but think, that there’s always something extraordinary that comes from living life like a little lion.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium,Terra Cotta, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Indigo, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Staedtler Pigment Liners in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
3 Comments
  1. Karen Fortier 2 hours ago

    Such a cute little cub Charlie!

  2. Mary Roff 1 hour ago

    What a wonderful little lion!! i agree…there is that initial uncertainty when i sit down to do the daily prompt too but once a brush is in hand an idea comes to mind the timidity usually goes away and the fun begins.🥰

  3. Sandra Strait 23 mins ago

    What a fantastic moment in time. It’s sort of like the butterfly and hurricanes. One smile or kind word and the world’s a better place.

