For our prompt of “Pirate” today, I thought back to when I was a kid and dressed up as a pirate for Halloween. So, we ended up with a little beagle dressed up as Captain Hook. I think I was just a generic pirate back then, nothing specific to any character. But, I do remember having a plastic hook for a hand. You simply placed your hand inside a black cup and held onto a handle that was hiding inside. I still see this same version today and yet it’s not a particularly convincing illusion so I would have thought it might have gotten an update by now. Yet, for a little boy, having a hook for a hand was super fun and I felt like a true pirate. I was sailing the high seas and swashbuckling, though I had no idea what that actually meant, and going on grand adventures in my mind. I didn’t want to steal anything as I was told stealing was wrong, but sailing on a boat always sounded fun as long as I could avoid getting scurvy.



Indeed, I actually thought I looked grown up and like an actual pirate back then. I was daring and dashing in my mind, but those thoughts were dashed when other mothers would comment, “Oh, what a cute little pirate.” I wasn’t little, I thought, surely not dressed like this. But, apparently it takes more than clothes and a hook to make a grade school kid look like a grown man. I can’t remember the costume at all, so I think the plastic hook was the star of the show and apparently quite distracting. My own real exposure to pirates came from Disney movies, and I always thought it might be fun to play the villain. This didn’t even work out during the few years I spent as a stage actor since I was always cast as the hero and never the bad guy. I just didn’t have the face for evil, which I suppose is rather nice thing really, but it did limit my options for roles back then.

And though it’s hard to believe, another week has zoomed past and it’s already time for pizza night! I get so excited just like a little kid again each time Friday arrives. Philippe and I won’t be wearing pirate costumes to celebrate the occasion, but now that I consider it, that would have been really fun. Instead, we’ll watch a movie of some kind and then go to bed fairly early. Our dog Phineas will do what he always does and lurk nearby hoping for crumbs to drop on the floor. Sometimes, he gets a bit brave and tries to stand up to the counter, even attempting to grab whatever is there. It’s naughty, to be sure, but I’m equally impressed by his boldness. I was never quite that bold as a child. And though my days of imagined swashbuckling are all behind me now, it’s nice to know that at least one of us in our family is still a little pirate.

