Today’s prompt is “Flower Pot,” so I opted for a metal pot since I love sketching shiny things. After the sunshine of the weekend, today was a steady cold rain and gray skies. It was still lovely in its own way, but I’m definitely ready for more sun in the future. After sketching a flower pot, I was inspired to think about planting a few this year. It’s been a couple of years since Philippe and I covered our terrace in flower pots. Mostly because we can get the energy to make them, and love the effect when we do, but then began to lose the energy to water them all of the time. Indeed, like so many household chores, neither of us is fully committed to the job, leaving it all to a bit of chance. The same is true with laundry, and it’s getting close to that time where we watch to see who will break down first and do it. It’s a bit like a game of underwear roulette, where the one who runs out first loses. Our domesticity skills leave much to be desired.



In truth, the weather here is a little unruly and spring comes with shockingly few days where we can actually be outside without an umbrella. This is another reason for our lack of enthusiasm for decorating a terrace with spring plants, as there aren’t many days where we get to enjoy them. Things dry out by summer, and Philippe will spend time sitting outdoors, but I really hate the heat and tend to run warm in general so I’m usually still indoors except for the mild days. Thankfully, we have a bit of shade, so if the summer brings moderate days, it’s actually quite lovely. For about 2 weeks, though, when spring officially begins, it’s the perfect temperature and usually sunny most of the time. This is my absolute favorite part of the season. A wonderful transition from the cold of winter and a beautiful chance to sit outside and watch all of the flowers blooming. Even if they aren’t always blooming on our own terrace.

Today, I felt like I was getting a lot of things done, but at the end of it, I felt like I was still so far behind. Instead of feeling like a complete loser, though, I feel rather wonderful. There’s always tomorrow to try and tackle all of those projects again and I did advance some a bit. In some ways, I do have to blame daylight savings time as the Monday after I always feel a bit jet lagged. It’s that strange feeling where you didn’t take a trip at all, but somehow managed to change time zones anyway. But, I’m excited for the extra light ahead and ready for longer evenings. The rain has finally stopped here in time for burst of sunset to appear. And it makes me smile. It’s that little ray of hope that appears at the end of the day to remind me that things are still quite wonderful. And just maybe, Philippe and I will find that inspiration this year to ring in spring properly by adding at least one lovely little pot of flowers.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

