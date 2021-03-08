Upon seeing a prompt of “Duckling” today, I couldn’t resist popping in with a quick little sketch of one. It’s actually been sunny here for the past several days, but there’s a bit of rain heading my way later this week. As a kid, I didn’t mind rainy days as I always had lots of projects going and books to read. As an adult, absolutely nothing has changed! I have so many things going at once that sometimes I’m not entirely sure how I manage to figure out what’s happening. And I’ve been sketching away each day while practicing drawing characters and playing with different techniques and approaches. I’ve always struggled when it comes to simplification, so that’s been my main focus these days. Well, in my art I mean, but I guess that probably applies to life in general as well. I think it’s always good to take a bit of a pause sometimes rather than just keep barreling forward. And it’s helped me figure out many of the things that I’d love to try and DO next!
One of the new things I’ve tried most recently is sketching on an iPad Pro. It’s actually Philippe’s iPad, so I have to steal it away to practice. In the past year, I’ve seen more artists showing up with digital art pieces, so I decided I’d give it a go myself and see what it’s like. And, I discovered that it’s super fun! Also, digital painting is simply another medium like anything else. Though there are brushes and approaches to replicate traditional painting, including watercolors and gouache, the real fun comes in creating things that could only be done digitally. Here’s an example of a quick little digital paint I made of a bunny in a forest….
Granted, it’s only been a few days since I’ve been trying digital sketching, but I loved the lush colors and storybook feel that I was able to achieve. Philippe had downloaded lots of brushes and was able to walk me through the interface of Procreate, so I could get the basics down very quickly. I’ll definitely keep playing, as it’s a wonderful way to take a creative break. Though, not surprisingly, it also made me long for traditional water and paint, so I went right back to my sketchbook and grabbed my watercolors again. I’ve seen folks replicate the look of watercolor and now see how it’s done, but for me anyway, there’s just no replicating the feel and experience.
Philippe was actually excited that I was trying digital painting, since he’s been dabbling in it for some time now. He was slightly less thrilled, I’m sure, when I asked for my own iPad for my birthday next month so I wouldn’t have to keep borrowing his. We joke that our dog Phineas thinks money should only be spent on dog treats and anything else is a horrible waste. So, I haven’t told Phineas yet. But, it’s so much fun to learn and try new things so I’m excited to play and experiment even more. Perhaps it’s spring fever, but I always find something new to try this time of year. My inner child goes bonkers and wants to play and create and there’s really no stopping that kid when he gets going. But everything I’m wanting to DO next has quite a steep learning curve so I’m just taking things one little step at a time. Each goal is moving nicely forward and I’m excited for what’s coming next. It’s a slow process, but it’s equally refreshing and wonderful, like little raindrops.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Vermilion, Opus (Vivid Pink), Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Wonderful!
LOVE the duckling and your digital painting is fabulous, Charlie! A friend gave me an Ipad Pro last year (she was no longer using it) and I’ve played with Procreate a bit but haven’t gotten beyond the very basics. It was fun but I felt the need to get back to real watercolors and a brush too. I sure do love the digital art that can be created….maybe one of these days I will get back to it.
Happy Birthday in advance, Charlie! I will stick to paper and brush although today I messed up the expensive Daniel Smith paints gifted me at Christmas by my progeny . I was so afraid to waste I mixed it too thin. Yuck. Oh my. No cusswords could fix that so I didn’t bother. You did a good job and it does look ethereal. Awesomeness prevails!
LOVE the duckling and what a fabulous digital painting. I’ve played with Procreate and can see how it could become as addictive as watercolors and a brush. Hope you get your birthday wish!
Charlie, my friend! I thought of you yesterday and I missed you.💜 What a beautiful digital painting. Wow, you’re awesome at it, Charlie! I know how you feel. They now have digital stamps (digis) and, while some are cute, they just don’t compare to the actual thing. Even the clear stamps that are all the rage just don’t match up to the real deal of actual rubber stamps.
Your painting is so cute. Such a sweet little duck. I’m glad that your weather is better. We’ve been circling 80*F all week, but this week…low 80’s and lovely humidity. Of course, the entire state is in an uproar over the governor’s stupid decision, as you already know. With Spring Break, Charlie, we’re scared of the consequences. I was vaccinated last week, thank the Lord, and my mother got her second. Still, it’s concerning with variants roaming around. I hope your mom has been vaccinated. I hope things will move faster and everyone can have their chance. Until then, vaccinated or not, we must remain vigilant and safe.
Any big birthday plans? Covid limited mine also. As long as you are safe and healthy. HUGE party next year! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Warm hugs to you, my friend. Fingers crossed for your own iPad. HSN has good prices. (Home Shopping Network on tv/web) They had them at $450 a few months back. Worth checking. 💜💜💜 Hugs and kisses to my friend, Phineas.
The digital painting of the bunny is awesome!
I do like the lighting effects you can get with digital painting. It doesn’t surprise me that you are an instant master at it. Are you using a pen or some device for the painting?