Upon seeing a prompt of “Duckling” today, I couldn’t resist popping in with a quick little sketch of one. It’s actually been sunny here for the past several days, but there’s a bit of rain heading my way later this week. As a kid, I didn’t mind rainy days as I always had lots of projects going and books to read. As an adult, absolutely nothing has changed! I have so many things going at once that sometimes I’m not entirely sure how I manage to figure out what’s happening. And I’ve been sketching away each day while practicing drawing characters and playing with different techniques and approaches. I’ve always struggled when it comes to simplification, so that’s been my main focus these days. Well, in my art I mean, but I guess that probably applies to life in general as well. I think it’s always good to take a bit of a pause sometimes rather than just keep barreling forward. And it’s helped me figure out many of the things that I’d love to try and DO next!



One of the new things I’ve tried most recently is sketching on an iPad Pro. It’s actually Philippe’s iPad, so I have to steal it away to practice. In the past year, I’ve seen more artists showing up with digital art pieces, so I decided I’d give it a go myself and see what it’s like. And, I discovered that it’s super fun! Also, digital painting is simply another medium like anything else. Though there are brushes and approaches to replicate traditional painting, including watercolors and gouache, the real fun comes in creating things that could only be done digitally. Here’s an example of a quick little digital paint I made of a bunny in a forest….

Granted, it’s only been a few days since I’ve been trying digital sketching, but I loved the lush colors and storybook feel that I was able to achieve. Philippe had downloaded lots of brushes and was able to walk me through the interface of Procreate, so I could get the basics down very quickly. I’ll definitely keep playing, as it’s a wonderful way to take a creative break. Though, not surprisingly, it also made me long for traditional water and paint, so I went right back to my sketchbook and grabbed my watercolors again. I’ve seen folks replicate the look of watercolor and now see how it’s done, but for me anyway, there’s just no replicating the feel and experience.

Philippe was actually excited that I was trying digital painting, since he’s been dabbling in it for some time now. He was slightly less thrilled, I’m sure, when I asked for my own iPad for my birthday next month so I wouldn’t have to keep borrowing his. We joke that our dog Phineas thinks money should only be spent on dog treats and anything else is a horrible waste. So, I haven’t told Phineas yet. But, it’s so much fun to learn and try new things so I’m excited to play and experiment even more. Perhaps it’s spring fever, but I always find something new to try this time of year. My inner child goes bonkers and wants to play and create and there’s really no stopping that kid when he gets going. But everything I’m wanting to DO next has quite a steep learning curve so I’m just taking things one little step at a time. Each goal is moving nicely forward and I’m excited for what’s coming next. It’s a slow process, but it’s equally refreshing and wonderful, like little raindrops.

