For our prompt of “Garland” today, I opted for a quick and loose little doodle of the shiny tinsel kind. I’ve sketched a lot of pine branches this month, so I figured it was time for a bit of change. We have a bit of gold garland that’s on our Christmas tree, but we didn’t quite have enough to go around so it’s sort of snaked down the front. This is fine as our tree sits in the corner of the room so whatever is happening in the back in anyone’s guess. We have tons of ornaments, however, so I sort of wish we had a place where it could be in the center of the room. As a kid, we had an artificial tree that was right in the middle of our downstairs family room. I remember making many laps around that tree inspecting the boxes below to see if any of them just might have my name on them.



Today, Philippe insists on wrapping and displaying all gifts on Christmas Eve, so each one is a surprise. While I do love surprises, I sort of miss seeing presents sitting under the tree for a few days before the actual time to open them. I only looked at the presents when I was a kid. I would never shake or even hold them. I didn’t want to guess what was inside, I just wanted to know which ones were for me. I just liked seeing the presents under that glittering tree. It was all so magical and made the countdown even more exciting. Sometimes the paper would be shiny as well reflecting all of the lights and decorations. When it came time to open the gifts, however, I was also a little sad to do so. I liked them being there and opening them felt like everything was ending. But, I did really, really want to see what the heck was actually inside!

Today was the usual crazy busy Monday, which always seems to happen. It’s a sort of blur as to what actually happened, but I think most everything got completed that was needed today. I’m simply ready for a low key evening and a bit of a break. I’ve only three days left of work this year, but I think they’re all going to be really frenetic, which I guess will just make the break even more appreciated. I can’t believe we’re reaching the middle of the month. It feels like only yesterday that Philippe and I started our little countdown rituals. Last night Philippe performed a coin trick for me that was once again quite impressive. He’s taken his performance up a notch as well, so he’ll be in full show mode by the time Christmas Eve arrives. As for me, I’m just loving every single minute of these little shiny moments.

