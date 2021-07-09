For Day Nine of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Gnarled” I ended up with two little mice meeting up in a bonsai tree. I love these miniature trees, and just about everything that comes in a tiny size. And, when something that’s normally grand and towering is shrunk to a small size, my inner child thinks that’s just about the coolest thing in the world. Of course, having a couple of mice visit your indoor bonsai tree in a pot is likely less charming in reality. But I just sketch whatever comes to mind in the flurry of the moment, so this is what happened today. Lately, my Fridays have been extra busy, so I feel like I’m racing to the finish line. This often happens on other days as well. I’m not quite sure what the race is sometimes, but in my case at least, the prize on Friday is pizza night and I always want to have my posts complete so I can enjoy it properly. I hope that all of you have a fabulous weekend as well!



Today, I actually found myself in a rather gnarly situation in that I usually try to make a little pencil sketch of an idea at work during lunch and then ink and color quickly when I get home. When I went to my bag to grab for my sketchbook, however, it was missing. It wasn’t lost or stolen by little mice, but instead, it had been left sitting on a scanner by a tall crazy guy who was in a rush to get yesterday’s post out into the world. This didn’t help my feeling of being rushed, but then I stopped and realized that leaving things to the very last minute is also something I excel at doing. In fact, I’ve made it into an art form as well. Even when I have lots of time to spare, I tend to spend it freely and end up with only a little change in my pocket by the time I’m ready to get to work. Perhaps I love small things so much that even a small amount of time starts to have a certain charm as well. Nope, I’m really just an olympic-level procrastinator.

Though small things are cool, we’ve just adder a much bigger addition to our home. Philippe and I had been wanting a large television with good sound for years, but never really did anything about it. Recently, we just went for it and had one installed. It’s on a mount that extends out and downward so it’s floating lower, past the mantle and in front of the fireplace. The effect is rather wild as it turns the living room into a cinema at night. One would think we’d be streaming the latest Marvel movie or some sort of action film. Yet the first things that appeared were cute cat videos and documentaries. Literally things that we could just as easily watch on our much more miniature iPads. Philippe was trying to figure out how to get his French documentary onto this screen. I hope he does as having a hour-long show on cauliflower appear on a giant screen just feels like something that has to happen. For now, I’m just happy to settle into a lovely evening. And, though our television has gotten larger, I simply find myself reminded that little things make me smile.

