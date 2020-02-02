Welcome to a brand new month and a new art challenge celebrating our beautiful world! When I started painting and sketching I referred to these as Doodlewash adventures as I have no idea what I’ll make next and it’s going to be so much fun to find out. And it’s always super awesome to see what each of you who’ve joined me will come up with during the month. For our first prompt of “Hummingbird,” I once again couldn’t make a decision of just one bird, so I ended up with three of them. I’ve no idea if they come in these exact colors as I just made them whatever colors felt right in the moment. I’m trying to work on my own compositions whenever possible lately, since sketching daily for so long has finally made me a touch more confident. And yes, I adore hummingbirds and think they’re incredibly fascinating. The “humming” bit comes from the sound of their wings beating so fast and they are the only birds that can fly backwards. They’re also quite tiny, which makes it a bit easier to fit three of them onto my little sketchbook page. Whenever I see one, it’s best to just hold all of my calls, because I’m going to be far too mesmerized to take them until it hums aways.

Actually, I’m not sure why I said it like that as I don’t even like talking on the phone. So, I only do so when it’s absolutely necessary. But, it’s quite true that I can get totally lost while staring at a hummingbird. I love watching birds of all kinds, but the frenetic dance of a hummingbird is, for me, a joyful show. Some days, I feel a bit like this as I rapidly spin from one project to the next, stopping only briefly to move each thing forward a bit. I’m sure it would be more sensible to complete projects in a linear fashion, but I’ve just never been a very linear person. I zig and zag my way through life on a delightful roller coaster of hope. And, I truly wouldn’t have it any other way, because it’s just so much fun! Yet, I do have some goals this year that I hope to accomplish. If nothing else, I certainly need to check them off my ever growing list of things I’d like to try next so I can make room for some more. Sometimes dreams can seem almost exhausting, but that never stops me from pursuing them.

Today, Philippe and I went shopping for something rather amazing. After we had a delicious store-bought rum cake last week, he decided he was going to make his own version today. But, he was missing the proper pan, so we were on a mission to find it. Okay, it was mostly by my prodding as I couldn’t bear the thought of being that close to my chance at cake and losing out due to something as simple as a missing baking pan. The fact that he didn’t have one is proof of the rarity of cake in our life. Like all things rare, it just makes it even more special. It’s super busy where we live today as everyone is preparing for the Super Bowl tomorrow, which features my own home town team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Philippe and I are not sports fans, but it’s super cool to know that they are playing for the first time in my lifetime. I’m always so happy and excited for anyone who achieves their goals. Assuming the goals are something positive, of course. And, whether it’s a tiny hummingbird or a tiny slice of cake, I always find the greatest joy from life’s little wonders.

