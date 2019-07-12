Today, for Day 11 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Simple Pleasures,” my mind jumped to waffles, since Philippe and I enjoy them on Saturday and Sunday mornings each weekend these days. This is combined with a cartoon of some kind that takes me right back to my childhood. And just like when I was a child, I had trouble staying focused much of the day today. When I came home from work, I hadn’t even thought about what I might sketch and then got distracted by a million other things. Once I landed on my subject matter, I still stopped entirely to fantasy shop for new cars with Philippe. Our own car was in the shop today and we just got it back. Dating back to 1998, it’s now technically considered a classic car, which just makes me feel really old. But, what it lacks in new car reliability it more than makes up for in a lack of a car payment. I haven’t had one of those in over 15 years now and that makes me incredibly happy. This is now the old man in me talking because the kid inside would love to zoom around in a new awesome car. But, that kid will just have to settle for waffles on the weekends instead.
It was actually a fun experience tonight building a car with Philippe online. We dutifully picked our base model and then started looking at all of the add-ons available. I had to stop and giggle many times when Philippe would ask me about a particular trim addition. He’d say simply, “but what does it DO?” to which I would reply, “it doesn’t do a thing! But I guess it makes some people happier to have it!” Then he would scrunch up his nose in that usual way and tell me to move on to the next one. What made it all so fun is that we both agreed on the things we might actually really need in a new car and those things were very few indeed. We’d both skip on the strange blue LED interior lighting that cost over $300, but both adamantly wanted the utilitarian plastic mat in the back that cost only $49. The car, after all, was being “built” to fit our life and therefore didn’t end up requiring any of the usual bells and whistles available. After trying a few different models, we miraculously discovered they all cost the same. Without all of the unnecessary things, cars are all about the same price now it would seem.
Still, it was way more expensive than we wanted to bother with so we moved on to funny pet videos instead. This left me with precious little time to sketch something, but I managed to make this bit of waffle in the process. It was created in fits and starts between conversation and car shopping. That’s pretty much how everything I’ve created has been made and that’s why I love each little thing that shows up here. It’s not a masterpiece by any stretch, but simply a bit of time spent quickly doodling on the side while real life happens. I’m not a painter, I’m a doodlewasher. I’m not a true sketcher, I just like sketching stuff. I’ve made a hobby for myself that I perfectly enjoy and one that never fails to excite me. While I was marveling over the options available in a new car, I realized I’m already experiencing the greatest luxury in the world! I get to show up and make things while living my regular little life. This is the most wonderful thing I could ever have hoped to experience. And, why I think life is just more rewarding when I find myself, once again, living a life full of simple pleasures.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, and Cobalt Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Whetr is my fork! This looks so yummy. Simple pleasures are the best!
Oh now I want waffles! Maybe I’ll splurge on them this weekend. I could probably get them since I have breakfast at Mom’s assisted living place most days – but I think they are actually toaster waffles. That’s what they look like and I’m afraid to try them. I’m with you on cars – no extras. Although, I do have trouble with my neck and some days it is hard to look over my shoulder to check on traffic. Maybe I’d spring for the rearview camera option. I haven’t looked but I’m sure it is NOT cheap.
Hmm yum. We often have pancakes
We keep our cars for 15 – 20 years and have saved an enormous amount of money by doing that. It’s truly the sensible thing to do.
Waffles are really dessert. You know that right? But don’t tell Philippe or he might not make them as often and you’ll be back to oatmeal and a banana. Speaking of dessert, I had an iced coffee with hazelnut flavor, and whipped cream today. Those things are really bad for you! That must be why I love them so! We have both of our vehicles and our house paid off. If not for the cost of health insurance, I’d be swimming in art supplies!
Ah, waffles – haven’t had a waffle maker for years and miss them. They are a simple pleasure and easy to make. Probably easier than designing your new car; it’s a shock when you hit the Finish button and see how much the car will cost, then you start cutting things down to what you actually need. I guess when your car is old enough to vote and buy booze, it may be update time. Or just keep doodling!
Oh Charlie. On holiday in our motorhome last week, mainly in France we slipped across the border to Belgium. I thoroughly enjoyed their famous gaufre, although the lady thought I was strange when I asked for a ball of butter caramel ice cream on top! Your lovely sketch brought the taste right back to me. Thanks.