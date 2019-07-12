Today, for Day 11 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Simple Pleasures,” my mind jumped to waffles, since Philippe and I enjoy them on Saturday and Sunday mornings each weekend these days. This is combined with a cartoon of some kind that takes me right back to my childhood. And just like when I was a child, I had trouble staying focused much of the day today. When I came home from work, I hadn’t even thought about what I might sketch and then got distracted by a million other things. Once I landed on my subject matter, I still stopped entirely to fantasy shop for new cars with Philippe. Our own car was in the shop today and we just got it back. Dating back to 1998, it’s now technically considered a classic car, which just makes me feel really old. But, what it lacks in new car reliability it more than makes up for in a lack of a car payment. I haven’t had one of those in over 15 years now and that makes me incredibly happy. This is now the old man in me talking because the kid inside would love to zoom around in a new awesome car. But, that kid will just have to settle for waffles on the weekends instead.

It was actually a fun experience tonight building a car with Philippe online. We dutifully picked our base model and then started looking at all of the add-ons available. I had to stop and giggle many times when Philippe would ask me about a particular trim addition. He’d say simply, “but what does it DO?” to which I would reply, “it doesn’t do a thing! But I guess it makes some people happier to have it!” Then he would scrunch up his nose in that usual way and tell me to move on to the next one. What made it all so fun is that we both agreed on the things we might actually really need in a new car and those things were very few indeed. We’d both skip on the strange blue LED interior lighting that cost over $300, but both adamantly wanted the utilitarian plastic mat in the back that cost only $49. The car, after all, was being “built” to fit our life and therefore didn’t end up requiring any of the usual bells and whistles available. After trying a few different models, we miraculously discovered they all cost the same. Without all of the unnecessary things, cars are all about the same price now it would seem.

Still, it was way more expensive than we wanted to bother with so we moved on to funny pet videos instead. This left me with precious little time to sketch something, but I managed to make this bit of waffle in the process. It was created in fits and starts between conversation and car shopping. That’s pretty much how everything I’ve created has been made and that’s why I love each little thing that shows up here. It’s not a masterpiece by any stretch, but simply a bit of time spent quickly doodling on the side while real life happens. I’m not a painter, I’m a doodlewasher. I’m not a true sketcher, I just like sketching stuff. I’ve made a hobby for myself that I perfectly enjoy and one that never fails to excite me. While I was marveling over the options available in a new car, I realized I’m already experiencing the greatest luxury in the world! I get to show up and make things while living my regular little life. This is the most wonderful thing I could ever have hoped to experience. And, why I think life is just more rewarding when I find myself, once again, living a life full of simple pleasures.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

