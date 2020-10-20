For our prompt of “Pumpkin” today, I would normally sketch the pumpkin that Philippe carves each year, but he hasn’t been inspired yet to do so. So, I had to pull from imagination and ended up sketching a little mouse family who decided to make a couple of pumpkins into a happy little home. As a kid, and still today, I love the idea of anything in miniature. I used to think it would be cool to be shrunk down to the size of a mouse just to see what the world might be like. If I could have had a fun pumpkin home to enjoy after my adventure, that would have made it even cooler. In reality, I’m quite tall and wouldn’t even be able to fit my head inside. Not something, I’m sure, the mice would appreciate were I to try viewing their abode. But, it’s fun to draw from imagination and see what appears on the page. Even if I can’t actually crawl inside a pumpkin house, I’m more than happy simply dreaming one into existence.



Philippe did actually purchase some pumpkins this weekend. A large one and two smaller ones that are still sitting in the garage waiting for his muse to strike him. Hopefully this will happen in the next few days, as I’m curious to see what he carves this year. His pumpkin carvings fit well for my doodles as they’re always happy little things, with nothing scary on display. If he carves one, I’ll be sure to slip it into a future drawing. If not, I’ll be tearing into one just to get those pumpkin seeds out so we can roast them! We’ve been watching movies lately that feel right for Halloween, but we’ve watched so many that we’ve already run out of them. We don’t typically watch this much television, but we also aren’t typically home quite this much either. We’ll be going to our first outdoor socially distanced theatre event this weekend, so that should be a nice change of pace. Though, in truth, I’ve rather enjoyed the slow and steady routine of these last few months.

There’s definitely something perfectly splendid about being safe at home. While I do miss going out to many places, having that extra bit of time at home has been rather refreshing. One would think this would mean I’d get more projects done or write that next book already. But, the reality is that I’m simply taking time to enjoy the moment and take life just a touch slower. Instead of rushing around like a crazy person, I’ve been taking time when I can to get lost in my drawings or read more of that book I have going currently. My head is still filled with lots of ideas and I’m letting them all spin and bounce into each other for awhile. It’s fun to float inside one’s imagination and just enjoy the time spent there. Being inside that dream of possibility that I adored as a child. A place where anything possible, even living in a pumpkin.

