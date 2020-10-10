For our prompt of “Shoes” today, the first thing that popped into my head was the nursery rhyme of the Old Woman Who Lived In A Shoe. So we ended up with a little sketch with a family of mice living in a blue sneaker. In truth, I could only remember the first part of the rhyme saying, “There was an old woman who lived in a shoe. She had so many children, she didn’t know what to do.” As a kid I always wondered how tiny that woman must be to fit inside a shoe and then wondered why an old woman ended up with so many kids in the first place. It’s an odd rhyme that only gets odder when the last two lines are delivered, “She gave them some broth without any bread; Then whipped them all soundly and put them to bed.” Apparently, this old woman had no business having one child much less several as she lacked a proper residence and even the most basic of parenting skills. So, I much prefer to think about little mice making a nice little home out of a shoe they found and simply living happily ever after.



When Philippe looked at my little doodle for today, he just said, “awww” and then, “they live in a stinky house.” I hadn’t thought much about that, but I suppose unless the mice had happened upon a fresh sneaker, it would be rather difficult to get the odor out. Indeed, of all of the magical places one could live in a fairytale, I think a shoe is probably the least likely to be considered in demand real estate. At any rate, I thought a colorful sneaker would be a nicely modern replacement to the typical old boot that’s normally depicted. Though I think if I were a woodland fairytale creature, I’d like a nice treehouse of some kind instead. Something with a grand view that would be a bit more cozy in the rain than a wet sneaker. But, it was fun to imagine something silly and fun this afternoon while I was watching family Halloween movies in the background.

Tonight, Philippe is making his fabulous chili and I’m rather excited to have some. It’s been a touch warmer here this week, but there’s still a bit of chill in the air that always puts me in the mood for chili. Our dog Phineas is sitting in the kitchen looking intently at Philippe while he cooks. He’s already eaten, but one can’t blame a dog for hoping there’s a bit more coming. Truly, both Phineas and myself would probably eat until we were sick if Philippe didn’t control our portions. We both just adore food! And this time of the year brings many of my absolute favorite dishes. Some have made an appearance already, but there are many more delicious dishes to come so I’m thrilled for the weeks ahead. And even Phineas will get a few little special treats along the way as well. I’m grateful for my little family and happy that we have a cozy home to enjoy the upcoming holidays. Yet, I suppose that any home can be cozy if it’s filled with love, even if one finds themselves living in a shoe.

