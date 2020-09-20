For our prompt of “Landmark” today, I decided to sketch a London phone booth being inspected by a little bunny. I’ve only been to London once in my life, but it was such a fun trip. Big Ben came to mind first actually, but I’d already sketched that one before so I figured I’d try something different. These booths, designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, were voted a national favorite for their design, but they don’t have a lot of practical use these days for their originally intended purpose. Some have been converted into little miniature libraries as a way of swapping books, which I think is super cool. It’s lovely to know that visual icons like this get repurposed rather than removed. As beautiful as the design may be, the ornate features would never get made today. Everything now gets a bit streamlined to reduce costs and all of the wonderful ornamentation from the past is removed in the process. Seeing one is like traveling back in time, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed.



Though they look really cool, I have to admit that having a cell phone when you’re wandering around a foreign country is much preferred. I remember using phone cards to attempt to call home, which always felt a bit complex to figure out. Yet, it was actually rather nice to be removed from one reality a bit entirely and only enjoying a new and exciting one. These days, travel isn’t something many of us are doing, so it’s fun to recall past trips. Also, London came to mind because Philippe and I have been watching the newest version of The Adventures Of Paddington and it’s adorable. Sure, it’s meant for little kids, but it reminded me why I loved Paddington so much as a kid. It’s so sweet and kind, but actually comes packed with lovely messages that don’t talk down to kids so its equally sweet for adults. And it firmly established that he’s still my favorite childhood character. Though technically a London transplant since he’s actually from Peru, of course.

As the final hours of the weekend begin to come to a close, I’m grasping them tightly as I always do and wishing there were just a few more! Today was a beautiful day outside and I spent some time just sitting there and watching the birds in the trees. There was a particular woodpecker that became a thing of fascination for me so I got a bit lost watching its antics. And tonight, Philippe and I will enjoy something lovely for dinner. I’m not sure what he’s going to make, but I’m kind of hoping it’s gumbo or chili as I’m ready for some food with a bit of an autumn feel. Our dog Phineas, of course, is just ready for food at the moment and he’s currently staring me down as a way to tell me he’s unpleased to be kept waiting this long. It’s only been five minutes, but that’s quite a lot more in dog minutes. So, I should tend to him while in the back of my mind, I’m still thinking about those lovely memories of a London phone booth.

