Longing For Sweet Treats

, 9
French Bulldog Macarons Watercolor Illustration

For our Doodlewash prompt of “Cookies,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Tasty,” I ended up with quick sketch of a French bulldog with his eye on some macarons. Though more of a confection than a cookie, I started with a scribbled stack of chocolate chip cookies and a different dog and then switched it to a French bulldog, which made me think that macarons would be more appropriate. I have sweets on the brain and it’s making it quite hard to focus. There was a bucket of Halloween candy at work today and it was all I could do to keep myself from devouring it all. I was rather proud of myself for only having a single miniature chocolate bar at the end of the day. At that point in the day, the only thing left were the little 3 Musketeers bars since they always seem to be the least popular. Apparently a bar with only whipped nougat inside isn’t quite as much of a crowd-pleaser. Thankfully, all of the Skittles had been devoured because those are actually my favorite and I can’t be trusted to show good judgement when in their presence.

I’m so ready for the weekend as it’s been quite a busy week. I hope everyone reading this has a wonderful weekend. Actually, I hope even people who didn’t read this also have a lovely weekend, of course. Philippe and I have no plans this weekend, though we did talk about going to the zoo to visit a new sloth that just arrived. I’m secretly hoping to go pick up a cake to enjoy at some point. They didn’t have the large version for Philippe’s birthday cake and I felt he was perfectly robbed and this should be well and truly corrected. Yeah, I just really want the cake.

French Bulldog Macarons Inktober 2019 Illustration

I’m totally lucky to have Philippe to save me from myself when it comes to sweets. Even on those rare celebratory occasions when we do have cake he often takes care of cutting it. Once when he asked me to cut it, he simply sat on the other side of the counter carefully watching me. I felt his gaze and glanced up, seeing that mildly judgmental look in his eye was enough to cause me to move the knife a bit to create a smaller, more delicate slice. His upbringing was apparently a touch more civilized. But, when I was growing up and my family had cake, we had the good sense to fill the plate properly.

Instead of indulging in sweets, I decided to redirect my energy and buy a few new art supplies instead. Nothing expensive, but I got a new brush pen that I was wanted to try and if I like it I’ll let you know! I’ve had to resist the urge to buy all sorts of pens this month as I’m really enjoying focusing on drawing. It’s truly the foundation of art, so definitely worthy of a little extra focus every now and again. What I’ve learned is that I have tons to learn. There’s so much that I still don’t know or even when I do, I still haven’t practiced enough to feel any level of mastery. And, that’s just fine! I just show up for the rush of making a little something. Thanks for joining me on this ride. I realize the norm is to develop a particular aesthetic and stick with that, but I get bored rather easily. That likely won’t serve me well in social media as it’s rather built for sticking to a single “look” these days. But, like a little kid, I just can’t be bothered with all of that. I rush forward and backward gleefully trying whatever I feel like in the moment. Even if I haven’t consumed all of the sugar I dream about, my own art journey has become one of joyful exploration and longing for sweet treats.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Cobalt Turquoise. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 French Bulldog Macarons Watercolor Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
9 Comments
  1. Loan Anh Pham 7 hours ago

    Aweeeeeeeeesome, my heart is melted by tasty macarons. And the gazing eyes to macarons looks like me a lot hhehe

    Reply
  2. Karen Fortier 7 hours ago

    I think that your French bulldog is trying to will one of those macarons to fall off the table and become fair game! Great post, Charlie!

    Reply
  3. Bonnie Ottaviani 7 hours ago

    Such torture for that dog to see those beautiful macaroons through the glass table!

    Reply
  4. Sharon Nolfi 6 hours ago

    Very cool interpretation of the prompt! Macarons look yummy.

    Reply
  5. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 6 hours ago

    Aweeeeeeeeeee the puppy will eat them all up yes!!! He is so cuteeeeeeee!!!! I find as far as sweets for the most part I can lower the sugar and still have an amazing dessert/snack but on the occasions I just want go full out I do not feel guilt about it we all need those indulgences sometimes. So the words “guilty pleasure” do not fit into my life lol. 😀

    Reply
  6. Zertab Quaderi 6 hours ago

    Beautiful work, love the longing look in the dog’s eyes!

    Reply
  7. smzang 5 hours ago

    Charlie says, “when I was growing up and my family had cake, we had the good sense to fill the plate properly.” and I’m rolling on the floor laughing! (well not really on the floor, but I am thoroughly enjoying the memories that comment evokes.) When I was little, a gallon of ice cream came in a square box that you opened on the long side. My mother would open the box, turn it upside down on a platter and then slice an extra-extra wide slice for my dad and then slice the rest into 4 equal but smaller slices (for herself, my two sisters and me). Then we put the slice of i.c. on top of whatever cake she had baked that day.
    I seldom eat sweets anymore…two hard to work off… but your picture and your comments did strike a chord.
    The dog-through-glass is a true treat!!

    Reply
  8. Jill Kuhn 5 hours ago

    Isn’t it said that a little chocolate every day helps with stress?! 😉 That is my excuse anyway! 😂🍫 I wait to buy Halloween candy until the day before or I eat too much of it. One year I bought bubble gum to give out (because I don’t chew it anymore) but we didn’t have many trick or treaters so I saved it and gave it out the next year! 😱 I always enjoy your stories Charlie! Thanks for the smiles! 😊

    Reply
  9. Robert J. Coleman 4 hours ago

    Charlie, we all so enjoy zooming around with you on your ride, stopping along the way to observe interesting things and sketch them. The dog eyeing the macarons thru the table reminds me of a trick i used to play on our dog: we had a glass dining room table and she sat under it, waiting for something to drop. Nothing ever made it thru the table, though, and she was as disappointed as your French Bulldog!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

NOTE: Doodlewash login has changed. You can still log in with Facebook, but if you used a different social media platform, then just use the SAME email that you use on that platform as your Username, and click the “Lost your password” link to reset it, if needed, and log in with those credentials!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 48,169 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Sat 26

OCTOBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Autumn Joy!

October 1 - October 31
Fun Things To Draw And Paint Watercolor 2019
Nov 01

NOVEMBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Fun Things To Draw And Paint!

November 1 - November 30
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: