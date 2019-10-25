For our Doodlewash prompt of “Cookies,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Tasty,” I ended up with quick sketch of a French bulldog with his eye on some macarons. Though more of a confection than a cookie, I started with a scribbled stack of chocolate chip cookies and a different dog and then switched it to a French bulldog, which made me think that macarons would be more appropriate. I have sweets on the brain and it’s making it quite hard to focus. There was a bucket of Halloween candy at work today and it was all I could do to keep myself from devouring it all. I was rather proud of myself for only having a single miniature chocolate bar at the end of the day. At that point in the day, the only thing left were the little 3 Musketeers bars since they always seem to be the least popular. Apparently a bar with only whipped nougat inside isn’t quite as much of a crowd-pleaser. Thankfully, all of the Skittles had been devoured because those are actually my favorite and I can’t be trusted to show good judgement when in their presence.

I’m so ready for the weekend as it’s been quite a busy week. I hope everyone reading this has a wonderful weekend. Actually, I hope even people who didn’t read this also have a lovely weekend, of course. Philippe and I have no plans this weekend, though we did talk about going to the zoo to visit a new sloth that just arrived. I’m secretly hoping to go pick up a cake to enjoy at some point. They didn’t have the large version for Philippe’s birthday cake and I felt he was perfectly robbed and this should be well and truly corrected. Yeah, I just really want the cake.

I’m totally lucky to have Philippe to save me from myself when it comes to sweets. Even on those rare celebratory occasions when we do have cake he often takes care of cutting it. Once when he asked me to cut it, he simply sat on the other side of the counter carefully watching me. I felt his gaze and glanced up, seeing that mildly judgmental look in his eye was enough to cause me to move the knife a bit to create a smaller, more delicate slice. His upbringing was apparently a touch more civilized. But, when I was growing up and my family had cake, we had the good sense to fill the plate properly.

Instead of indulging in sweets, I decided to redirect my energy and buy a few new art supplies instead. Nothing expensive, but I got a new brush pen that I was wanted to try and if I like it I’ll let you know! I’ve had to resist the urge to buy all sorts of pens this month as I’m really enjoying focusing on drawing. It’s truly the foundation of art, so definitely worthy of a little extra focus every now and again. What I’ve learned is that I have tons to learn. There’s so much that I still don’t know or even when I do, I still haven’t practiced enough to feel any level of mastery. And, that’s just fine! I just show up for the rush of making a little something. Thanks for joining me on this ride. I realize the norm is to develop a particular aesthetic and stick with that, but I get bored rather easily. That likely won’t serve me well in social media as it’s rather built for sticking to a single “look” these days. But, like a little kid, I just can’t be bothered with all of that. I rush forward and backward gleefully trying whatever I feel like in the moment. Even if I haven’t consumed all of the sugar I dream about, my own art journey has become one of joyful exploration and longing for sweet treats.

