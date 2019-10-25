For our Doodlewash prompt of “Cookies,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Tasty,” I ended up with quick sketch of a French bulldog with his eye on some macarons. Though more of a confection than a cookie, I started with a scribbled stack of chocolate chip cookies and a different dog and then switched it to a French bulldog, which made me think that macarons would be more appropriate. I have sweets on the brain and it’s making it quite hard to focus. There was a bucket of Halloween candy at work today and it was all I could do to keep myself from devouring it all. I was rather proud of myself for only having a single miniature chocolate bar at the end of the day. At that point in the day, the only thing left were the little 3 Musketeers bars since they always seem to be the least popular. Apparently a bar with only whipped nougat inside isn’t quite as much of a crowd-pleaser. Thankfully, all of the Skittles had been devoured because those are actually my favorite and I can’t be trusted to show good judgement when in their presence.
I’m so ready for the weekend as it’s been quite a busy week. I hope everyone reading this has a wonderful weekend. Actually, I hope even people who didn’t read this also have a lovely weekend, of course. Philippe and I have no plans this weekend, though we did talk about going to the zoo to visit a new sloth that just arrived. I’m secretly hoping to go pick up a cake to enjoy at some point. They didn’t have the large version for Philippe’s birthday cake and I felt he was perfectly robbed and this should be well and truly corrected. Yeah, I just really want the cake.
I’m totally lucky to have Philippe to save me from myself when it comes to sweets. Even on those rare celebratory occasions when we do have cake he often takes care of cutting it. Once when he asked me to cut it, he simply sat on the other side of the counter carefully watching me. I felt his gaze and glanced up, seeing that mildly judgmental look in his eye was enough to cause me to move the knife a bit to create a smaller, more delicate slice. His upbringing was apparently a touch more civilized. But, when I was growing up and my family had cake, we had the good sense to fill the plate properly.
Instead of indulging in sweets, I decided to redirect my energy and buy a few new art supplies instead. Nothing expensive, but I got a new brush pen that I was wanted to try and if I like it I’ll let you know! I’ve had to resist the urge to buy all sorts of pens this month as I’m really enjoying focusing on drawing. It’s truly the foundation of art, so definitely worthy of a little extra focus every now and again. What I’ve learned is that I have tons to learn. There’s so much that I still don’t know or even when I do, I still haven’t practiced enough to feel any level of mastery. And, that’s just fine! I just show up for the rush of making a little something. Thanks for joining me on this ride. I realize the norm is to develop a particular aesthetic and stick with that, but I get bored rather easily. That likely won’t serve me well in social media as it’s rather built for sticking to a single “look” these days. But, like a little kid, I just can’t be bothered with all of that. I rush forward and backward gleefully trying whatever I feel like in the moment. Even if I haven’t consumed all of the sugar I dream about, my own art journey has become one of joyful exploration and longing for sweet treats.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Cobalt Turquoise. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Aweeeeeeeeesome, my heart is melted by tasty macarons. And the gazing eyes to macarons looks like me a lot hhehe
I think that your French bulldog is trying to will one of those macarons to fall off the table and become fair game! Great post, Charlie!
Such torture for that dog to see those beautiful macaroons through the glass table!
Very cool interpretation of the prompt! Macarons look yummy.
Aweeeeeeeeeee the puppy will eat them all up yes!!! He is so cuteeeeeeee!!!! I find as far as sweets for the most part I can lower the sugar and still have an amazing dessert/snack but on the occasions I just want go full out I do not feel guilt about it we all need those indulgences sometimes. So the words “guilty pleasure” do not fit into my life lol. 😀
Beautiful work, love the longing look in the dog’s eyes!
Charlie says, “when I was growing up and my family had cake, we had the good sense to fill the plate properly.” and I’m rolling on the floor laughing! (well not really on the floor, but I am thoroughly enjoying the memories that comment evokes.) When I was little, a gallon of ice cream came in a square box that you opened on the long side. My mother would open the box, turn it upside down on a platter and then slice an extra-extra wide slice for my dad and then slice the rest into 4 equal but smaller slices (for herself, my two sisters and me). Then we put the slice of i.c. on top of whatever cake she had baked that day.
I seldom eat sweets anymore…two hard to work off… but your picture and your comments did strike a chord.
The dog-through-glass is a true treat!!
Isn’t it said that a little chocolate every day helps with stress?! 😉 That is my excuse anyway! 😂🍫 I wait to buy Halloween candy until the day before or I eat too much of it. One year I bought bubble gum to give out (because I don’t chew it anymore) but we didn’t have many trick or treaters so I saved it and gave it out the next year! 😱 I always enjoy your stories Charlie! Thanks for the smiles! 😊
Charlie, we all so enjoy zooming around with you on your ride, stopping along the way to observe interesting things and sketch them. The dog eyeing the macarons thru the table reminds me of a trick i used to play on our dog: we had a glass dining room table and she sat under it, waiting for something to drop. Nothing ever made it thru the table, though, and she was as disappointed as your French Bulldog!