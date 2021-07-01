July has arrived and that means it’s officially the start of another World Watercolor Month! I’m always so excited when this month begins each year and find myself running late to the party as I get a bit lost enjoying all of the lovely watercolors that people are posting. This month, I’ll be back to daily posts and I’ll be using the optional prompts most of the time as well. Though, just a reminder this isn’t a prompt challenge, just a chance to come together and share lovely works of watercolor. So, if you don’t want to use the prompts, make whatever you like! Tag any art you make that contains watercolors (or gouache) with #WorldWatercolorMonth on social media all month long! I decided to sketch a little kitten for today looking at its reflection in the mirror. As I look back on my art journey, I’m thrilled and excited with everything that’s happened along the way. And I’m super thrilled for whatever comes next!



Philippe and I are both on vacation until next week, which simply means that neither of us are working our day jobs. We haven’t traveled anywhere for more than a year and a half, but will at least be visiting my mom again later this year. I do miss being in a new location, but I’m not missing the stress of travel one bit. Our dog Phineas has, of course, adored this past year as he never once had to go to camp while we were gone for an extended period of time. He really won’t be pleased at all the next time he has to go. Right now, he’s curled up outside on the porch enjoying the warmth of the sun which finally decided to appear. It had been rainy and gloomy most every day this week, but it’s brightening up for our long weekend. I had hoped to have a little more time to paint, but I’m guessing that I’ll just get super distracted with things as usual and still find myself sketching stuff quickly as ideas pop into my mind. My mind is crazy place, but it’s taken me on so many fabulous adventures.

For a moment, I was super excited thinking that tonight is pizza night, but then realized that it’s only Thursday and not Friday. I mentioned this confusion to Philippe wondering if it might inspire two pizza nights, but he just shrugged and said, “Yeah, it’s Thursday, I know.” Completely missing the point. Oh well, it’s probably for the best. This is a phrase I’ve been repeating to my inner child all afternoon to prepare him for the imminent disappoint. But, it’s been a lovely, quiet day and I’m ready to enjoy some more days just like this. When I thought about the prompt of “reflection” today, I couldn’t quite tell where my mind would head. At first, I was definitely thinking back to all of the things that have led me to the place I am now. But then, I got even more excited about what’s to come. So, as I begin this full month of daily watercolor sketches, I’m not looking back, I’m just looking forward.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

