July has arrived and that means it’s officially the start of another World Watercolor Month! I’m always so excited when this month begins each year and find myself running late to the party as I get a bit lost enjoying all of the lovely watercolors that people are posting. This month, I’ll be back to daily posts and I’ll be using the optional prompts most of the time as well. Though, just a reminder this isn’t a prompt challenge, just a chance to come together and share lovely works of watercolor. So, if you don’t want to use the prompts, make whatever you like! Tag any art you make that contains watercolors (or gouache) with #WorldWatercolorMonth on social media all month long! I decided to sketch a little kitten for today looking at its reflection in the mirror. As I look back on my art journey, I’m thrilled and excited with everything that’s happened along the way. And I’m super thrilled for whatever comes next!
Philippe and I are both on vacation until next week, which simply means that neither of us are working our day jobs. We haven’t traveled anywhere for more than a year and a half, but will at least be visiting my mom again later this year. I do miss being in a new location, but I’m not missing the stress of travel one bit. Our dog Phineas has, of course, adored this past year as he never once had to go to camp while we were gone for an extended period of time. He really won’t be pleased at all the next time he has to go. Right now, he’s curled up outside on the porch enjoying the warmth of the sun which finally decided to appear. It had been rainy and gloomy most every day this week, but it’s brightening up for our long weekend. I had hoped to have a little more time to paint, but I’m guessing that I’ll just get super distracted with things as usual and still find myself sketching stuff quickly as ideas pop into my mind. My mind is crazy place, but it’s taken me on so many fabulous adventures.
For a moment, I was super excited thinking that tonight is pizza night, but then realized that it’s only Thursday and not Friday. I mentioned this confusion to Philippe wondering if it might inspire two pizza nights, but he just shrugged and said, “Yeah, it’s Thursday, I know.” Completely missing the point. Oh well, it’s probably for the best. This is a phrase I’ve been repeating to my inner child all afternoon to prepare him for the imminent disappoint. But, it’s been a lovely, quiet day and I’m ready to enjoy some more days just like this. When I thought about the prompt of “reflection” today, I couldn’t quite tell where my mind would head. At first, I was definitely thinking back to all of the things that have led me to the place I am now. But then, I got even more excited about what’s to come. So, as I begin this full month of daily watercolor sketches, I’m not looking back, I’m just looking forward.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Gold Ochre, Terra Cotta, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie! Yay so wonderful to see you and hear your voice every day again! Such a cute kitty. Ha! I laughed imagining Phineas at camp! I once saw a video of a dog that got picked up every day for doggie day care in a school bus ! He was so excited to see and hear the school bus pull up to his house. Monster would have been like,”Hell no, mom.” haha haha I want to travel somewhere, anywhere, but that Delta variant is becoming an issue. We shall see. So great to have you back daily, my friend, and it does feel like a Friday.
Welcome back for World Watercolor Month, Charlie!! Always nice to read your posts and see what you’re painting. I’ve thought it was Friday all day today too…must be something in the air. Enjoy the rest of your vacation!!!
Enjoy your vacation with your family, which is wonderful even without pizza. But of course that is a pretty awesome event to look forward to. Here’s to looking forward with our watercolor family to WWM!