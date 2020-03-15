For our prompt of “Clouds” today, I decided to sketch a little kitten looking up at them. The sky was a single shade of gray today, and there was even a bit of light snow, so there weren’t any actual clouds to see here. With no blue skies to see, I simply had to close my eyes imagine them instead. It was actually quite a refreshing experience. There’s quite of lot of anxiety in the world at the moment. It’s that feeling that often comes when you feel small and a touch powerless. And sometimes, the only way to deal with that is to take a moment to pause and reflect on something else for a bit. Something that’s positive and provides that glimmer of hope. Indeed, having my sketchbook has been a lovely distraction. No matter how gray the sky might be at the moment, I’m reminded that blue skies will indeed return one day. And in the meantime, I can always make them appear in a sketch.

With no blue skies to enjoy, and staying at home more, Philippe and I just worked on various projects while Frozen 2 was playing on repeat in the background. The songs are mostly all uplifting so it was a nice addition to the day. As things stand now, I am returning to work tomorrow, as I just take things one day at a time. I won’t be going out to lunch though, and so I was going to bring a sandwich instead. Unfortunately, when our order from Whole Foods arrived we were informed the store was out of bread along with anything that comes in a can. But, Philippe said that he would bake some bread for me to use instead. I’ve never baked anything successfully in my life so this always feels like a bit of magic. And, it’s a major upgrade indeed compared to grocery store bread. So, yeah, I’m quite lucky indeed.

Well, actually, we’ll see if the bread still makes the cut for today. Philippe is currently preparing Phineas’ food for the week. This isn’t something new based on current events, as it’s a ritual that’s been happening for quite awhile. Phineas is currently staring up at Philippe with a crazed expression on his face as he smells an entire week’s worth of food cooking all at once. In many ways, nothing has really changed about our little life. We’ve always preferred being at home instead of out in the world. One would assume Phineas would prefer us home more, but sometimes he acts a bit like we’re cramping his style and is probably glad we’re heading back to work tomorrow. No doubt he has plans with his friend Michael that have been put on hold while we’re still around. And though we’re all living through a challenging time, we’ll all get through it together. And one day soon, things will once again be looking up.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

