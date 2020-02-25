For our prompt of “Mushrooms” today, I opted for some in a bit of a storybook style. It’s Monday and the day was rather gray and rainy. So, I wanted some spring colors instead. My mind kept wandering a bit and it was hard to stay focused. Out of my list of things to get done, the most important things all happened, but I’m still a bit behind on everything else. Yet, I was rather happy today in that way you can’t quite explain. Instead of feeling stressed, I just went into a rather dreamlike state. This particular sketch is simply a quick doodle of what I saw in my mind. Indeed, I wish I could curl up and nap under a mushroom. I’ve always thought it would be cool to experience the world in a miniature size. It’s sometimes hard to notice the little things in the world when you’re towering over them. In life, it’s always good to look at things from a different perspective.

In truth, today was one of those odd days were I was in a good mood, but not particularly motivated to DO much of anything. Everything I attempted to do felt drawn out and forced and nothing seemed to be coming very easily. As much I should say that I simply pushed through, instead, I did what I always do. I gave in to that lethargy and let it take me where it wanted to go. Although this sounds perfectly counterintuitive, I know me and it’s exactly what works best. I just move to other things and distract myself for a bit and then come back to whatever it was I working on and I always feel a bit more refreshed. This always works when it’s a problem I can’t solve, but also works when I’m just feeling a touch uninspired. Granted, I didn’t get everything on my list done, but what I did manage to DO, I did pretty well. To me, that’s the best goal. I’ve no desire to check something off my list, simply to make it disappear. I want to earn that check mark.

I say this like I make proper lists, and I actually don’t do that, although it sounds like a pretty productive idea. My list is all in my head and I rarely write anything down. I know this sounds crazy, because it totally is, but that’s just how my mind works. For large projects, I get a touch more organized to keep track of everything, but for smaller tasks, I just file everything in my mind. Most all of my work is of a creative nature, so my brain becomes a melting pot of various ideas. I don’t like to keep them neatly separated because one idea can then influence another one. A random association that I might miss if I had attempted to place everything into neat little columns. Real life never really fits into neat little columns. A problem on one project leads me to a solution on another and vice versa. It’s a sure path to get to more magical thinking, but drives most people crazy just thinking about approaching anything this way. And, as much as I have wished in life to be a bit more organized, it’s strangely worked out for me to spend the majority of it lost in a dream.

