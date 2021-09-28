Lost In That Story

For our prompt of “Chair” today, I ended up with a little doodle of a cat taking a break from reading a book. I’ve always loved reading and lately I’ve been trying to always have a book going. This usually means that I manage just a tiny bit of time each day to read before falling asleep. It takes much longer than it should this way, but I eventually finish the book and start a new one. As a kid, getting lost in the story of a book was one of my favorite things, and now as an adult, very little has changed. When I wasn’t reading the stories written by others, I would pen a few of my own, even as a young child. Though I read some non-fiction, I love fictional stories the most. The idea that an entire alternate world and even universe can be created with words on a page has always fascinated me. There are so many characters that I’ve met in those books and many of them have stayed in my heart for many years now.



As I’ve gotten older, I’ve returned to so many of those writing dreams that I had as a child. I still want to create those brand new worlds I experienced in those books that I adored, and one day I’ll do just that. For now, I have a busy day job and lots of current projects to complete first, but those ideas are always spinning at the back of my mind. I’ve learned a lot about myself on my creative journey. Even though I manage to DO a lot of things, I often get completely wrapped up in that next idea while trying to complete the first. Rather than try to “fix” this issue, I’ve just rolled with it. I’ll end up with pieces of ideas and projects doodled inside sketchbooks that may never see the light of day. Yet, simply imagining those ideas makes them seem more real. Even if they never happen, I love pondering the “what if” of it all and dreaming of what could happen next.

This time of year, I spend most all of it in a dreamy child-like state. From Halloween month through Christmas, my inner child is in full control as I let myself enjoy the sweet nostalgia of the season. Though I just realized that Philippe has a birthday coming up in exactly two weeks from today, so I should probably break from my dreaming to do a spot of shopping. Starting about this time each year, I begin quizzing him on what he wants for his birthday and Christmas. He always looks at me blankly and requires constant prodding to get even a hint of a suggestion. Our dog Phineas is far easier to shop for as anything edible will suffice. I tend to dream out loud, and make copious wish lists because even dream shopping is super fun! Yet, while it’s easy to find things I might want, it’s just another way to remind myself that I already have everything I truly need. This world that Philippe and I created together is better than anything I could find in a book. And, during this magical time of year, I’m always reminded of just how incredible it feels to simply let myself get lost in that story.

