For our prompt of “Rusted” today, I thought of an old rusted car. And then I thought about a group of woodland creatures discovering this abandoned car in the forest, because yeah, that’s just how my mind works. I’m not sure if this trio is simply curious or if they are actually a group of master sleuths ready to uncover the mystery that’s before them. I rather enjoy imagining the latter option. Indeed, this car has apparently been there for some years, so this isn’t the first group of animals to discover it. If there is a mystery there, it’s decades old and might have been solved previously, but there’s always a new set of creatures finding it for the first time. I’ll let you imagine whatever story you like most as it could be anything at all really. I’m been enjoying making these little visual story starters and it’s fun to think about what happens next or what happened just before this scene. Anytime one finds something out of place, it’s always a good opportunity to uncover a lovely bit of mystery.



While it’s indeed my hope to write and illustrate a picture book of some kind, this bit of practice suits my attention span. It’s the world’s shortest story indeed, but these are fun to create. I adore thinking of possibilities more than focusing on just one, so it’s a bit of problem when it comes to writing an actual story. But sketching a little story is super fun! Today, I snuck in a little extra time to practice painting a full scene. I learned a few things along the way, but mostly just discovered that I still have much to practice and learn. I did enjoy how this one turned out though, and it gave me ideas for other backgrounds in the future. I think that’s the fun part about sketching for practice. I can just play and enjoy whatever happens in the moment. And every time, I’m guaranteed to solve at least a tiny bit of a mystery that eluded me before today.

This evening, Philippe and I were trying to find something to watch on television, but the options seemed equally endless. Each thing we started was deemed boring a few minutes in, so we started something else instead. We’re on to option three now, but I’m not sure if it will stick or not. It’s animated so the chances are better, but it’s already a little dull so only time will tell. In truth, it’s really tough to write a story that’s compelling. And when you’re like Philippe and I with a preciously short attention span, it’s even tougher still. But we’ll soon find something that holds our interest for a bit before heading to bed. I feel like lately my mind is spinning with various ideas and nothing seems to land in place. Yet, that’s a really fun place to be! I adore it when ideas are just bouncing around and leaving more mysteries than solutions in their wake. Something awesome is most definitely heading my way. Even if, in this moment, I’m just a bit lost in the woods.

